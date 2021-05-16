Webster Groves plans to make most of first team state appearance since 1957

One of the most important dates in Webster Groves boys golf history occurred years before the current players had come into the world. Its other key date was before even their coach's time.
But in one fell swoop May 10, the Statesmen completely rewrote the postseason timeline for their program.
Prior to hitting the course at Farmington's Crown Pointe Golf Club, Webster had not won a team district title since 1997 and had not qualified as a team for state since 1957.
In about six hours, both dates had been reset to 2021, as the Statesmen compiled a team score of 310 and wedged four golfers on to the top 18 individual leaderboard to secure what promises to be a memorable trip Monday and Tuesday to play in the Class 4 tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
“We know there's the possibility of not just bringing home (a trophy), but we could win it all if we play well,” Webster Groves coach Cary Morrison said. “That's the fun part about it. If we play well for two days, I like our chances just as much as anybody else's to win the whole thing.”
The Statesmen will be one of five teams vying for the Class 4 title. Two other St. Louis area schools in De Smet and Vianney qualified all five of their golfers to state. Glendale and Rolla will join Webster with four golfers apiece in Joplin.
“You can't compare apples and oranges, but it's still fruit,” Morrison said. “The other school that we tied (Glendale also shot a 310 at its district) and one we finished just above (Rolla, 316) are going to be good schools. We have no idea the kind of course they played or if it was a good or bad day for them. You don't know any of the variables. But we know that we didn't play well.”
As they have been all season and likely will again at state, the Statesmen were led at district by senior Will Ireland and junior Max Boland.
Ireland shot a 3-over-par 75 to tie Mehlville's Logan Daily for individual co-medalist honors, while Boland was just two shots behind with a 77 to tie for third.
Ireland and Boland have been a 1-2 punch atop the Webster rotation all season.
“I think in eight of the nine matches we've played, one of the two of them was the medalist,” Morrison said. “Just to know that every time out those two are going to play well and you can count on the range from even par to no more than one or two over for either one of them, you know right away you're getting out of the gate strong. It keeps the rest of our guys' eyes and heads screwed on straight so that they don't mess stuff up, so to speak. To get that week after week after week has been fun to watch.”
Ireland, who finished second at the Suburban Conference Red Pool Tournament and tied for fourth at the Bantle Memorial Tournament, was pleased with his district performance.
“I felt pretty good about how I played. I thought I played pretty smart,” Ireland said. “There were some good shots, some bad shots, but I was able to bounce back a lot and I kind of got into a rhythm on the back nine and was able to just push through to the end to get the medalist spot.”
Ireland shot a 162 to finish in a seven-way logjam for 46th in his only other state appearance as a sophomore two years ago. Despite having valuable experience at a previous state tournament, he said he hasn't really broached the subject with his teammates.
“After COVID, I don't know how different or the same it'll be from last time, so I haven't been talking a lot about it with them,” Ireland said. “But I'm definitely going to take my experience into Monday and Tuesday and hopefully finish at the top or close to it. I know I definitely have the ability to, but I've just got to continue to practice and use my experience to get there.”
Boland, who tied for second at the Bantle, tied for 13th at the Webster Cup and won the conference tourney, all by one stroke over Ireland, also likes where his game is at heading to state.
“Last summer, I was shooting in the high 70s, low 80s, but I kind of started looking at my swing more in depth and got more serious about it,” Boland said. “I feel confident going into state.”
The fact Ireland and Boland have formed a potent 1-2 punch should come as no surprise to anyone who knows the duo, who have been friends since middle school.
“We both belong to the same club (Algonquin), so we're always playing with each other and always talking about what we can improve on and how to really get our results lower and better,” Ireland said. “Having that competition is always fun, especially when it's someone you enjoy playing and practicing with.”
Boland agreed, saying, “It's been a lot of fun just to be able to compete with one of my good friends. It's just good to have someone that is very close in skill level just to relate to.”
Joining them at state will be juniors Dane Houseman and Dean Schwager, who each shot 79 at district to finish comfortably inside the top 18 in a tie for sixth.
“It was a special day to watch those two. They've worked hard,” Morrison said. “It's fun family pressure because Dean's older brother (Drew) qualified for state a couple years and he's in college now, so he's sending messages. And this is Dane's first year of golf, period. He's been a baseball player up to this point, so the stuff that he's been able to do competitively on the golf course has really been impressive.”
Morrison said Webster has only qualified “seven or eight” total golfers to state in his 20 years at the helm and never more than three in one year, so tracking a team of four will be a new, but very welcome, experience.
“I was talking to Todd Weston, the JV coach, just about those types of little things that we've never had to think about or worry about and just start mulling over strategy,” Morrison said. “We'll just have some space issues with four of them on the golf course instead of one or two. It'll be a new dynamic.”