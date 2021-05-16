Webster Groves plans to make most of first team state appearance since 1957

“We both belong to the same club (Algonquin), so we're always playing with each other and always talking about what we can improve on and how to really get our results lower and better,” Ireland said. “Having that competition is always fun, especially when it's someone you enjoy playing and practicing with.”

Boland agreed, saying, “It's been a lot of fun just to be able to compete with one of my good friends. It's just good to have someone that is very close in skill level just to relate to.”

Joining them at state will be juniors Dane Houseman and Dean Schwager, who each shot 79 at district to finish comfortably inside the top 18 in a tie for sixth.

“It was a special day to watch those two. They've worked hard,” Morrison said. “It's fun family pressure because Dean's older brother (Drew) qualified for state a couple years and he's in college now, so he's sending messages. And this is Dane's first year of golf, period. He's been a baseball player up to this point, so the stuff that he's been able to do competitively on the golf course has really been impressive.”

Morrison said Webster has only qualified “seven or eight” total golfers to state in his 20 years at the helm and never more than three in one year, so tracking a team of four will be a new, but very welcome, experience.

“I was talking to Todd Weston, the JV coach, just about those types of little things that we've never had to think about or worry about and just start mulling over strategy,” Morrison said. “We'll just have some space issues with four of them on the golf course instead of one or two. It'll be a new dynamic.”