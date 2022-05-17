Webster Groves rallies from 12-shot deficit to win first boys golf team state title since 1954

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Webster Groves was a lot closer to last place than first after the opening round of the Missouri Class 4 boys golf state championships.

The goal for the Statesmen was to find a way to rebound and possibly play well enough to get another plaque after finishing third last season. Maybe, just maybe, Webster Groves coach Cary Morrison thought his Statesmen could pull off the unimaginable.

That’s exactly what they did. The Statesmen rallied from sixth in the nine-team standings and won the state championship as play wrapped up Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club.

The Statesmen shot 306, a 27-shot improvement from Monday’s opening round, to finish with a 36-hole total of 639 and win the title by eight shots over Lutheran South’s 647. Westminster shot 655 and tied for third with Rolla, the first-round leader that had a 12-shot lead over Webster Groves heading into play.

“We had a good plan,” Morrison said. “We just didn't hit it right (Monday). And we didn't make any putts. We didn't make anything outside of 10 feet, maybe one putt on the entire team. And (Tuesday), the putts were falling in and they were giving themselves chances; they played smart. We talked about having to play smart even if you're not playing well, you can't let that bogey become a double (bogey) that double becomes a triple (bogey) and you can't let that stuff happen.

“We looked at the numbers and talked about, ‘You know what, you guys can shoot what you're capable of doing,’ and if we do that then we're going to just take another medal home and let’s get another trophy. Let's just do that. And they went out there and just shot our socks off. So it was so much fun.”

The Statesmen’s title is the school’s second in boys golf and the first since 1954, when there was only one class. Class 4 now is the second largest of five in Missouri.

Last year’s third-place showing was the first trophy for the Statesmen since taking fourth in 1957.

Despite the success last year, this group was ready for more.

Perhaps being the underdog and not the favorite was the key. Last year the Statesmen held a 10-shot lead after the first round and struggled to finish.

Not an issue this time around.

Every player improved from day one, none bigger than Ben Allison. He followed a day-one 90 with a 76, tied for the fourth-lowest tally on the final 18.

“My plan really was just to have fun,” Allison said. “It’s my last high school round here and it paid off. I got off the tee really well and hit fairways. You have to hit fairways on this course to score well.”

The Statesmen had a pair of all-state medalists. Max Boland fired a 7-over 151 and was sixth. Dean Schwager shot 157 to tie for 15th.

“We knew we could do it,” said Boland, who closed with a 74 on day two. “So it was just like LeBron James or Kobe Bryant going into game seven. They know what to do. It's kind of like us. We knew what we had to do.”

Four other area golfers earned all-state accolades. Lutheran South’s Andy Hennen finished second with a 145, one shot behind Bolivar’s Aiden Asby. Hennen led through 13 holes. Each had a bogey on the final three holes, but a birdie by Asby on 14 was the difference.

Fort Zumwalt South’s Joseph Friedel was third at 149. Fort Zumwalt East’s Trey Rusthoven tied for fourth, one shot behind his in-district rival. Ladue’s William Park tied for 15th with Schwager.