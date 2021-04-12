Westminster's Willard prevails in four-player playoff to capture Bulldog Battle

O'FALLON, Mo. — Cole Willard admitted he's been, “slacking,” the first part of the spring golf season.
A little light reading and a lot of hard work has helped him quickly turn his game around.
The Westminster senior fired a 2-over-par 74 on Monday and then prevailed on the first hole of a rare four-way playoff to win individual medalist honors at the Bulldog Battle, a tournament hosted by Fort Zumwalt South at WingHaven Country Club.
“I think two weeks ago, I was shooting consistently 42, 43 and normally I can do a lot better,” Willard said. “I just went out this weekend and worked hard. And I read a mental game book, which definitely helped. How I played today is representative of the hard work that I've been putting in these last two weeks to really come back to what I'm used to.”
Willard also said a very recent modification to his putting stroke contributed to his win.
“I made one change in my putting stroke yesterday and that really did it all for me,” he said. “I started sinking all the putts.”
Willard didn't need much of his new-and-improved putting stroke on the first playoff hole, which was the par-4 No. 18. He hit a strong drive and followed it up with a pitch to the outskirts of the green and a chip to within two feet of the cup for an easy tap-in for par.
“I was right on the distance between two clubs and it (the pitch) really came down to what I thought this wind would do, so I'm glad I clubbed down on that one. I definitely would have ended up a lot worse if I was longer,” Willard said. “I'm more of a bump-and-run kind of guy. I think if I wouldn't have been able to barely tap it (the putt), I probably would have missed the ball considering I was that nervous. It was really nerve-wracking being on that green.”
SLUH junior Thomas Ziegler, De Smet junior Blake Skornia and Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Trey Rusthoven all matched Willard with 74's to force the highly-unusual four-way playoff.
Ziegler had the best playoff tee shot of the quartet, but he muscled his second shot past the green and ended up three-putting for a five.
“I hit the driver pretty good through the fairway and then I hit a 52 (wedge) from like 120 (yards), but I definitely think the adrenaline was pumping because it went way long to the green,” said Ziegler, who ended up with the second-place medal after a scorecard playoff with Skornia and Rusthoven. “This is my second-ever tournament, so it's definitely nice to be thrust into a tough situation right away.”
Skornia and Rusthoven both sent their playoff drives into a bunker on the right side of the fairway on the way to ending up with bogeys, although Skornia's was a little closer to the hole.
“Bad club selection off the first,” said Skornia, who took home the third-place medal. “I had a little adrenaline going, so I thought it would go a little farther. I was debating between a 3-iron and a 3-wood and I ultimately took the wrong club, which kind of screwed me for the long run.”
Rusthoven liked his club selection, a 5-wood, which had worked well for him on No. 18 not too much earlier in regulation, but not so much in the playoff.
“I hit the same thing earlier and it landed in a perfect spot. I just pushed my 5-wood the second time and kind of got an unlucky bounce into the bunker. It was hard to get to the green from there,” Rusthoven said. “I've never been involved in a four-way playoff. It was a great learning experience. Hopefully the next time I'm in one, I can do much better than I did today.”
Ziegler's second-place showing was part of an overall strong round by the Junior Billikens, who compiled a team score of 303 to easily outdistance De Smet and Eureka (316 each) and claim the team title for the second time in the last four Bulldog Battles. SLUH also won in 2017.
“The most important thing about this 303 is we did it someplace else,” Jr. Bills coach Dan Reardon said. “We know at Forest Park we can be dominant. On any given day, we're just electric there.”
SLUH was the only team to count four scores in the 70s. Ziegler led the way and was followed by fellow junior Louis Cornett (75) and seniors Grant Sussman (76) and Joey Perotti (78). Junior Sam Orlando's 83 was the SLUH score that was cut, but even that was a strong showing from a player who only recently found out he would be a late fill-in for Sam Fix.
“We're the same player. Our top five guys are less than a stroke apart. It's 37, 37, 37, 38, 38,” Reardon said. “So they can play in any order. One day, somebody is going to be good. The next day, somebody else is going be good. It's a pleasant situation.”