Wooldridge, O'Keefe pull double duty in Metropolitan, Accelerated events

A shotgun start at 7:30 meant Wooldridge would likely make his 1:10 p.m. tee time in the AGT event, but Mother Nature had other plans again.

“We were on 16 and looking back it didn’t look too good,” he said. “Then, we putted on 17 and they called it. We did finish, but we had to wait another hour and then it was done in 10 minutes.”

Wooldridge’s father alerted AGT director Carol Fromuth about his son’s delay at the MAGA event, where he finished in a tie for second with a 142.

“My dad talked to Carol, so before we went out on 18 at Westborough, he called and said, ‘OK, take your time, but she wants you here at 1:40,’ ” Wooldridge said. “I think I pulled in at like 1:37.”

The quick turnaround caused an initial struggle for Wooldridge, who had never before played Whitmoor’s South Course.

“The first four holes, I was trying to figure out the greens. But, it was fine,” he said. “I doubled 15 and doubled 16 as well. But, I did have a good stretch in the middle.”

Alton Marquette sophomore-to-be Aidan O’Keefe also pulled double duty Wednesday, although he did play four fewer holes than Wooldridge because he got more time on the course Tuesday before the storms hit.