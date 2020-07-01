Wooldridge, O'Keefe pull double duty in Metropolitan, Accelerated events

ST. CHARLES — Jack Wooldridge had himself a pretty quiet evening planned Wednesday.
“Clean the clubs and go to bed early,” the Westminster junior-to-be said. “That’ll be my strategy tonight.”
The early shut-eye was well-earned after a whirlwind day that included 35 holes of golf on two different courses.
The plan was for Wooldridge to play four successive days this week — Monday and Tuesday in the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship at Westborough Country Club, and Wednesday and Thursday in an Accelerated Golf Tour event at Whitmoor Country Club.
After an opening round 69 on Monday, Wooldridge was in the final group to tee off Tuesday at Westborough and got a grand total of one hole in before the weather warning sirens were set off.
“There was thunder and I tapped in on 1 and then on the walk over (to No. 2), they blew it,” he said.
The bad weather carried on and forced a postponement with play picking back up Wednesday morning.
It meant a 5 a.m. wake-up call for Wooldridge.
“I got breakfast, hit the range and then got over to the course,” he said. “It was an early morning. Now, I normally get up at 6:30 for school, so it was only an hour-and-a-half earlier, but I actually haven’t done that in a while.”
A shotgun start at 7:30 meant Wooldridge would likely make his 1:10 p.m. tee time in the AGT event, but Mother Nature had other plans again.
“We were on 16 and looking back it didn’t look too good,” he said. “Then, we putted on 17 and they called it. We did finish, but we had to wait another hour and then it was done in 10 minutes.”
Wooldridge’s father alerted AGT director Carol Fromuth about his son’s delay at the MAGA event, where he finished in a tie for second with a 142.
“My dad talked to Carol, so before we went out on 18 at Westborough, he called and said, ‘OK, take your time, but she wants you here at 1:40,’ ” Wooldridge said. “I think I pulled in at like 1:37.”
The quick turnaround caused an initial struggle for Wooldridge, who had never before played Whitmoor’s South Course.
“The first four holes, I was trying to figure out the greens. But, it was fine,” he said. “I doubled 15 and doubled 16 as well. But, I did have a good stretch in the middle.”
Alton Marquette sophomore-to-be Aidan O’Keefe also pulled double duty Wednesday, although he did play four fewer holes than Wooldridge because he got more time on the course Tuesday before the storms hit.
The 31-hole day Wednesday wasn’t completely foreign to O’Keefe.
“Not in tournaments, but just on practice days, I’ll play a lot of holes, so I’m used to it,” he said.
Because he didn’t have to play as many holes at Westborough, O’Keefe didn’t have to endure the hour-long weather delay Wooldridge did on Wednesday, so he was able to easily make his scheduled 1:30 tee time at Whitmoor.
“I got there an hour before,” O’Keefe said. “I got food and I just relaxed and tried to save energy. There was a good break between them, so I was rested and ready to go.”
O’Keefe fired a second-round 73 at Westborough to finish the MAGA tournament with a 148, which was good enough for a tie for 13th overall and a tie for the top spot in the 14-15 division. He followed that up with an 82 at Whitmoor to put him eight shots off the pace heading into Thursday morning’s final round.
“The first tournament was a lot better,” O’Keefe said. “My wedges weren’t good and my driver was OK. I just wasn’t confident off the tee with my choices, so I think I’ll play a lot better (Thursday).”
Wooldridge also carded an 82 in the AGT first round. Recent Warrenton graduate Travis Toebben and Francis Howell junior-to-be Quin Hoenig each shot a 2-over-par 74 to share the lead heading into Thursday, where Wooldridge said his goal is to “post something in the 70s” following Wednesday night’s early bed check.
“Two people shot 74, so maybe I don’t have a chance at that,” he said. “But, just put something good up is all I want to do.”
