O'FALLON, Mo. — Dan Reardon is seeing something new this season.

Reardon has coached high school golf for more than 50 years at Aquinas-Mercy, Trinity and now St. Louis University High, but even he hasn't had a pair of impact freshmen at the same time.

Until now.

Led by Harrison Zipfel's medalist effort of 5-under-par 67 and Nick Vilela's 2-over 74, the Junior Billikens shot a 299 to win the Bulldog Battle boys golf tournament Monday at WingHaven Country Club.

“I've had one, but I've not had two. But I can draw a pretty good comparison between the kids that won state in '78 (for Aquinas-Mercy) and this group of kids. But I'm not gonna get ahead of myself. We've got work to do,” Reardon said. “My third-best scorer, who's not here, is a freshman. Two of my best players are sophomores. We get better as we get younger and right now my junior class is starting to wake up.”

Zipfel and Vilela have had an instant impact for SLUH this spring.

“We've been able to practice with each other the last couple years and be at the same school together. It's been awesome,” Zipfel said.

Vilela fired an even-par 71 on March 28 to win SLUH's own Greg Bantle Memorial Tournament at Missouri Bluffs Golf Club. That effort helped the Jr. Bills shoot a 310 and finish second behind Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade.

“Me and Harrison work out together every day. We travel on the weekends. I'm at his house all the time during the summer and we practice basically three times a day,” Vilela said. “Just being around someone who's highly motivated keeps you motivated. And we did a lot of work in the winter and that's when it's tough. It's cold and you don't want to be there, but your buddies are out there, too, so you just suck it up. And I think that's a good reason why we're off to a hot start this year.”

Even the SLUH veterans have been impressed by the newbies this season.

“Bringing those two in has been something special,” said senior Matt Hempstead, who also shot a 74 on Monday. “They are just unbelievably talented. It's crazy to watch them play. I wish I could do half the stuff they do. It's definitely been a jump for us.”

Zipfel was happy with the way his wedges were working for him at WingHaven, helping pave the way for his low score.

“My irons were just really good,” he said. “I was able to get myself in really good positions off the tee and I had lot of wedges in the green, so I was able to stick a lot of shots and I was able to make some good putts.”

Francis Howell senior Carter White was the only other player at WingHaven with a score at or below par as he carded a 1-under 71 to take second.

“First hole, I lipped out my birdie putt and then I bogeyed my second hole, so it was kind of a tough start,” White said. “But, then I just kept my head in it and stayed in it and ended up battling back. I chipped in for eagle on 5 and then just made some birdies on the back nine.”

White's strong round was enough to help the Vikings claim second place at the 20-team Bulldog Battle for the second straight season with a team score of 306. Howell shot a 300 last season to finish behind Chaminade.

It's part of a strong start to this season for the Vikings, who won the Blue Division title at the season-opening Bogey Hills Invitational on March 27.

“There was a little bit of a transition this year in that we graduated a couple seniors last year in Quin (Hoenig) and Max (Cottle), so it was kind of a question on how we'd come out this year,” Howell coach Carl Wayne said. “But, we've got some kids who have stepped up, seniors who maybe have been waiting their turn for spots. We've got some depth right now and they're playing well.”

Seven teams shot between 311 and 318 on Monday to create a logjam, but it was Marquette's 311 that netted it the final team trophy for third place, just ahead of the likes of Lafayette (312), Vianney (312), CBC (313), Kirkwood (315), Chaminade (316) and De Smet (318).

“To see some of these scores just shows how good St. Louis golf is right now,” said Mustangs coach Eric Schweain, whose team was the only one with four players in the 70s. “I've done this 20 years and it used to be if you get four that can shoot 80, you're in a very good position, but that's dropped. I'm really happy with our kids. I think we gave up some strokes today, so I think we can improve on where we're at.”

Bulldog Battle