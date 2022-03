Led the Spartans with 45 goals and 14 assists last season, including five-goal performances against CBC, Chaminade and Webster Groves. The University of Tampa signee tallied a hat trick and added three assists in a 14-13 state semifinal victory over CBC to help the Spartans reach their second consecutive championship game. As a wide receiver this fall, Bomstad led De Smet's football team in receptions (27) and yards (514) while scoring four touchdowns.