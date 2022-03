Scored 41 goals while finishing fifth in the area in assists (34) and eighth in points (75). Mitchell quarterbacked a Cadets’ offense that averaged 14 goals per game and went 13-3 last season, its best record since 2014. The Wagner University commit scored six goals in a 15-10 victory over Chaminade and produced 8-point games against Kirkwood, Westminster, Lafayette and Parkway South.