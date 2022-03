Led the Pioneers in goals (57) and assists (14) and his 71 points ranked 10th in the area while helping Kirkwood go 7-2 in its final nine games. Morton excelled against Kirkwood's neighbors, tallying eight goals against Lindbergh, seven against Vianney and five against Webster Groves as the Pioneers claimed the first “Mini Frisco Bell” in an 11-4 victory over the Statesmen in the regular-season finale. He will be playing club lacrosse at the University of Alabama.