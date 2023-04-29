CREVE COEUR — The Priory Ravens led just once in their boys lacrosse match Saturday afternoon against visiting Lindbergh.

Thanks to an overtime goal from junior Ian Ahlering, Priory knocked off Lindbergh 8-7. With the win, the Ravens improved to 8-4 while the Flyers saw their record slip to 10-6.

“That was a nice finish; the boys did well,’’ Priory coach Tyler Orf said. “We were playing hard, but making some simple mistakes that cost us. They were scoring on a lot of transition, so we needed to play a little smarter. We needed to clean that up.

“But we’ve come from behind four or five times this year, so we weren’t overly concerned about that. I’d certainly like them to play better over all four quarters, but we stayed in the game, we never panicked, and we found a way to pull it out at the end.”

Priory tied the game at 7-7 on a goal from senior Riley Carlin with 4:36 to play in regulation. Early in the overtime, Ahlering held the ball in the midfield before making his move. From the right side, he beat his man and then scored the game-winner.

“They had guys watching our two men on either side, so there was no easy outlet pass,’’ Ahlering said after the game. “When their guy stepped to me, it gave me the open look at the goal I needed. Our seniors have done a great job of showing us the ropes and I knew I needed to take charge. I took off and ended up making the key play.”

Another highlight to the Priory win was the solid play in goal from senior back-up Owen Belt, who excelled in the Senior Day start.

“I’ve been working hard in practice and our coaches decided to give me the start,’’ said Belt, who normally plays behind sophomore starter Colin Pim. “Colin’s a very talented goalie and I respect the coach’s decision. I feel like we’re the best duo in the league and I was excited that the coaches gave me the start today. Sure, there’s pressure — there’s always pressure — but the big thing about playing goal is to play with patience and always have your focus on that next save. Playing from behind like we did today can be tough, but we hung in and we managed to pull it out.”

The host Ravens controlled much of Saturday’s opening quarter but it was the Flyers who grabbed the lead when Eli Preheim scored with 41.1 seconds left in the quarter. Less than two minutes into the second period Lindbergh was up 2-0, thanks to a goal from Jack Hessler.

Not long after that, Lindbergh’s top scorer, Luke Wolfard, added another goal to stretch the Flyers’ lead to 3-0.

After Priory’s Cole Joyce scored to cut the lead to 3-1, the Flyers’ Hessler took advantage of a turnover to make it 4-1 when he scored into an open net. Just before halftime, Priory’s Grant McGowan scored to make it 4-2.

Lindbergh’s Vic Knese scored twice early in the second half to stretch the Flyers’ lead to 6-2. The teams traded late third-period goals — Carlin scored for Priory and Knese had a late goal for Lindbergh _ as the Flyers took a lead into the final period.

A Preheim power-play tally stretched the Flyer lead to 7-5, but the Ravens rallied on late goals from Mick Murphy and Carlin to get the game to overtime.

“Tying it up and then putting together a strong defensive stand there at the end of regulation really gave us some momentum going into overtime,’’ Priory coach Orf said. “Even though we’d made some mistakes throughout the game, we went into the overtime feeling good about things. It was our chance to start over. We were back at 0-0 and nothing that happened before mattered. We were focused on that next stretch; we ended up winning that faceoff and then calling a timeout to get the right personnel on the field.

“And then Ian did a really good job of going to goal and making the play.”

Asked about his squad’s defense, Orf applauded the efforts of Myles Garcia-Eidsness, Deven Creeth, Sam Reese and Wes Harvey in the back.

Lindbergh coach Corey Paffarth had mixed feeling about the match.

“It’s disappointing to lose any game, but especially a game where you’re up the whole way,’’ he said. “But we’re a young team that relies on a lot of freshmen and sophomores. And we’re a team that’s made a tremendous amount of progress this season. We made some mistakes, sure, but we also did a lot of good things against a team that took MICDS to OT and that beat CBC a couple of weeks ago.

“Hats off to Priory; they hung in and they found a way to pull it out. But we were right there and we almost had them. It’s a little frustrating, but hopefully it’s a game we can learn from and use that experience as fuel heading into our next game Tuesday at CBC.”

Priory 8, Lindbergh 7 (OT)