Anderson's late goal, hustle play propels De Smet to MCC win over Chaminade

CREVE COEUR — De Smet senior Chris Anderson is known for his speed, but felt it was time for others to start pumping the brakes.

The state runner-up the past two seasons, De Smet was considered by many as the third-best team in the area, having been surpassed in minds and rankings this season by Chaminade — the Spartans' opponent Tuesday.

“I feel like people forgot about us. Everyone on social media is talking about Chaminade and MICDS, but we’re still here and we’re still good,” Anderson said.

Anderson reinserted De Smet into the conversation by scoring the game-winning goal and making the crucial hustle play, and the Spartans defeated Chaminade 8-7 at Chaminade High School.

The win put the Spartans (10-4 overall, 3-0 Metro Catholic Conference) in the driver’s seat in the MCC standings. A victory against CBC on Thursday would give De Smet its second conference title in three seasons.

Tied 7-7 midway through the fourth quarter, De Smet earned a player-advantage situation and Anderson cashed in. He probed the interior of the Chaminade zone, received a pass from senior Shane Ford and whipped a shot under the crossbar to put the Spartans ahead.

“I was covered on that play, but Shane knew he could jam it inside to me,” Anderson said. “We needed one there.”

But Anderson was not done turning heads.

A shot by De Smet junior Kyle Sindelar clanged off the goal post and bounded toward the Spartans' bench. Anderson outraced a Chaminade chaser and dove headfirst out-of-bounds to win the race and possession.

“I saw the ball coming out of bounds and I knew the closest to the ball gets it,” Anderson said. “I saw the guy next to me, and I knew I had to beat him.”

Chaminade (10-4, 3-1) earned the ball with 1 minute and 14 seconds to play, but a steal by De Smet senior Henry Emms prevented the Red Devils from getting another shot.

Emms was brilliant throughout the game, but made his only miscue earlier in the quarter when his attempted pass in the defensive zone was intercepted by Emmitt Rossiter and resulted in the tying goal by Bryce Sullivan.

Unfazed, Emms made the big play to seal the win.

“I knew I had to step up and take the ball away there,” Emms said.

Emms drew the assignment of covering Chaminade senior Bryce Sullivan, who entered the contest as the area’s leading point-producer with 49 goals and 29 assists.

Sullivan scored on the Red Devils’ opening possession 33 seconds into the game, but was held scoreless the remainder of the half as Emms and his fellow defenders matched the shifty Sullivan step for step.

“I knew it was going to be a good matchup. He’s quick, he’s good righty, but he can also go to his left,” Emms said. “I knew I had to stay close to him and our defense slid well to him.”

After Peter Fesler dodged defenders and gave Chaminade a 2-0 lead, De Smet found its rhythm through patient possessions and excellent shot selection. Junior Kyle Sindelar scored on a perfect feed from senior Gavin Bomstad, and then Bomstad sliced to the middle and whipped an underhand laser to tie the score at 2-2 after one quarter.

“We needed super-long possessions and to really focus on getting the good shot, not just taking a shot if you beat your guy, but really feeding people and getting goals on crease,” Bomstad said.

The goalies took center stage in the second quarter. Chaminade netminder Jack Sorth made a difficult stop on a wide-open Anderson and followed it with a right leg save on Ford for two of his seven first-half saves.

De Smet senior Kyle Granquist was equally unwelcoming to the Chaminade shooters. He stuffed Rossiter from in tight, then shut the door twice on Fesler as part of his own seven-save first half.

The only goals of the second quarter were well-earned. Anderson pinballed through defenders and scored as he was knocked to the ground to give De Smet its first lead. Chaminade defender Sam Deeba scooped a ground ball and raced 50 yards to tie the score at 3-3 entering halftime.

“Our offense was a little stagnant. We got a little frustrated, and in the emotions of a tight game, we pushed a few (shots) that we probably shouldn’t, and you wish you get them back,” Chaminade coach James Spink said.

After Fesler gave Chaminade a 4-3 lead, De Smet began finding ways to win one-on-one battles. Bomstad got loose to tie the score, Nicholas Glarner put on the brakes and fired a shot that put De Smet ahead and Anderson gave the Spartans a 6-4 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

But Chaminade found its offensive groove early in the fourth quarter. Rossiter and Sullivan scored 20 seconds apart, and after De Smet regained the lead, the two capitalized on the wayward Emms pass to tie the score again, setting up Anderson’s heroics and Emms’ redemption.

“We felt everyone had forgotten about De Smet. We wanted to fire up and show who we are,” Anderson said.