Bomstad, Granquist lead De Smet over SLUH to retain Marco Cup

CREVE COEUR — De Smet senior Gavin Bomstad had a not-so-secret plan in mind.

With the final seconds evaporating in the third quarter, Bomstad caught the ball at the top of the offensive formation and felt every SLUH defender staring at him.

“I think everyone knew I wanted to take that shot,” Bomstad said.

Bomstad bounced off defenders and scored the most impactful of his four goals as De Smet fought off a furious second half surge to defeat SLUH 10-5 Saturday in a boys lacrosse matchup at De Smet.

The victory allowed De Smet (4-3) to retain the Marco Cup, named for former De Smet and SLUH teacher and current lacrosse supporter, Father Michael “Marco” Marchlewski. It is the first time a team has retained the trophy in back-to-back seasons since SLUH won three in a row from 2014-16.

Trailing by five goals at halftime, SLUH (3-5) made its move, and when a leaping Teddy Leritz connected on a left-handed bouncer, the Jr. Bills had sliced the deficit to 6-4 with 1 minute and 10 seconds remaining in the period.

“We were facing off well, we were riding well, and those two things allowed us to be in a position to have a run,” SLUH coach Andrew Toussaint said.

But with 25 seconds remaining in the quarter, and the ball nestled in his netting, Bomstad stood flat-footed, 35 yards away from the goal, and set out to change the momentum.

“I knew I wanted to take the shot, and my teammates helped me by getting out of the way,” Bomstad said. “I took it in, beat the slide and let it go.”

The goal by Bomstad was the lone tally by the Spartans in the third quarter, and De Smet used that burst of energy to begin the final 12 minutes.

Two excellent leg saves by De Smet senior goalie Kyle Granquist opened the fourth quarter, and moments later, senior Chris Anderson gave the Spartans the breathing room they needed.

Anderson scooped up a ground ball, raced down the field and fired a bouncing shot that eluded SLUH goalie Ian Manion to open a four-goal cushion.

“We needed to pick it up. We had just been scored on three times and we were having trouble clearing the ball, so I took it upon myself to take it,” Anderson said.

Three minutes later, junior Kyle Sindelar accepted a pass from junior Tommy Ruder and iced the game, thus becoming the sixth different goal-scorer for the Spartans.

For Anderson, who together with Bomstad have scored 60% of the goals for De Smet this season, offensive production from multiple sources will be a key for the long-term success of the Spartans.

“It’s definitely not the ‘me and Gavin show’ out there, all the guys contributed today,” Anderson said. “We’re a young team, and every day we’re building chemistry.”

The Spartans certainly found the perfect mixture of defense and offense in the first half.

After Leritz scored on SLUH’s first shot attempt 23 seconds into the contest, the Spartans, led by the communication and clutch saves of Granquist, held the Jr. Bills scoreless for the remainder of the half.

“The biggest part was making sure that I saw the shots that I wanted to see, which didn’t happen on the first goal,” Granquist said. “That goal kind of woke us up.”

Granquist made 12 saves, several of which he secured in his catching net to create transition opportunities for De Smet.

Nicholas Glarner found the twine while falling to the ground, Anderson fired a laser on the run and Shane Ford snuck a bouncer past Manion, as the Spartans seized momentum.

“We haven’t played a goalie like that, so our guys thought, ‘Oh, I can take this shot,’ and the coaches are like, ‘No, you can’t, he’s going to (save) that one all day,” Toussaint said. “If we had it to over again, we’d have probably prepared them a little bit for that.”

And Bomstad took over from there. He shed defenders to score his first goal, slung a searing shot under the crossbar three minutes later and then closed the half with a brilliant pass to freshman Jack McManus to give De Smet a 6-1 advantage at halftime.

But it was his goal late in the third quarter that slowed the SLUH charge and ultimately placed the Marco Cup back in the hands of the Spartans.

“If everyone keeps getting involved, and our top guys keep putting the ball in the net, we’re going to win a lot of games this year,” Bomstad said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.