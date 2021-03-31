Boys lacrosse season preview spotlight: Honig hopes to help CBC make big impression in his final season

Like a simmering volcano, 6-foot-4 senior Johnny Honig towers on the left side of the CBC offensive formation as the ball works its way around the perimeter.
When it enters the netting of his lacrosse stick, the explosion begins.
With an ability to outmuscle defenders and a determination to arrive at the doorstep of the goal crease, Honig has erupted for 17 goals in his first three games, helping CBC start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
“We have some amazing players on this team,” Honig said. “We’re always passing the ball around and my shots have just been falling this year.”
The excellent start for Honig and the CBC lacrosse team is remarkable considering the circumstances. New coach Mike Liebreich took over the program July 31 amid St. Louis County health department mandates which restricted full team meetings and workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Starting during a pandemic was a hard thing to do, but the benefit of not having a season last year is that everybody was super excited to play,” Liebreich said. “Nobody was on the fence. Everybody was all in from day one because of what they lost last year.”
Before each game, Liebreich asks his players to pause 10 seconds to take in their surroundings and reflect upon their feelings of gratitude.
It is one of the many ways Liebreich has transformed gamedays into special events. Players participate in a team dinner and religious service prior to taking the field and dress in suits and ties at school during gamedays.
“Before, I didn’t really think about the game throughout the day, it was just another game, but with a suit and tie, you’re looking good, you’re feeling good, you’re ready to play,” Honig said.
In wins against Kirkwood, Westminster and Eureka to open the season, the Cadets netted 44 goals. For players with at least three games played, Honig leads the area in scoring with 5.6 goals per game.
Honig had not picked up a lacrosse stick for more than two years when friends convinced him to try out for the CBC lacrosse team as a freshman. He played one junior varsity game before he was moved up to varsity.
After two games, Honig became a permanent fixture in the CBC starting lineup, scoring 15 goals as a freshman.
“The seniors welcomed me and the captains were amazing,” Honig said. “I was already a big kid, so I could match up just fine (physically).”
As a sophomore he scored 46 goals and distributed 18 assists, and after a 4-9 record to begin the season, CBC won four consecutive games, including a playoff victory against Priory.
“We lost a lot of seniors which accounted for our slow start, but we came together as a group and once we got our chemistry together, we started playing better,” Honig said.
Team chemistry was on full display when the Cadets headed to Indiana to play in the Midwest High School Lacrosse Showcase from July 28-30 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring season.
Honig believes the trip helped in propelling the Cadets to their quick start this season.
“That was a really fun tournament. We were already good friends, so the chemistry wasn’t a big deal, but just getting to know each other’s games has helped a lot for the beginning of this year,” Honig said.
Those games in Indiana were the final ones for former CBC coach Nick Silva, who announced his desire to spend more time with his family prior to the tournament. With team chemistry already firmly established, Liebreich has been able to streamline his practice plans on skill development and strategy.
“What I’ve been most impressed with from this group is that they’ve been a team since day one,” said Liebreich, who coached six seasons at Vianney, winning Missouri State Lacrosse Association coach of the year in 2019. “I’m brand new here and they’ve accepted me with open arms.
In a 13-9 victory March 26 against Eureka, CBC watched a two-goal lead evaporate with a pair of dynamic goals by Wildcats senior Jeremiah Schumacher, but the Cadets regained the lead quickly. Eureka continued to chip away, trimming the deficit to one goal late in the first half, but CBC senior Peter Zevan scored just eight seconds later.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity,” Liebreich said. “We’ve had to overcome obstacles with some back-and-forth games, and we’ve responded really well. Those aren’t always things we can create in practice, so it really nice to see them implement that.”
The win broke a two-game losing streak to Eureka, a trend the Cadets hope to continue throughout the season.
CBC has lost six successive games to De Smet, five consecutive games to Chaminade, and three in a row to SLUH, all Metro Catholic Conference rivals.
“I think that’s what we’re aiming for is winning the MCC this year,” said senior attacker Sam Fiala, who ranks second on the team with eight goals. “We have the talent, our chemistry is really good, and I think we’re a really underrated team.”
That talent is evident at every level, including junior assist machine Jake Mitchell on attack, senior Wesley Prada in the midfield, senior Alex Robinson on defense and senior Will Beldner in goal.
And when the time comes to face those tough conference rivals this season, CBC hopes the win column that has remained dormant for past seasons will become active once again.
“We’re a lot more involved this year, and it’s bringing everyone to want to win even more,” Honig said.
Fiala added, “We’re ready to surprise some people.”
BOYS LACROSSE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Crawford Bundy, senior, MICDS
Selected as a preseason top 25 player in the nation by U.S. Lacrosse, Bundy has been a staple of potent MICDS offense since his freshman season. A senior captain and Georgetown signee, Bundy scored 17 goals, added 30 assists and gobbled up 80 ground balls as a sophomore for the six-time defending champion Rams. Also helped MICDS football team reach Class 4 state final.
Carter Coleman, senior, Priory
Ranked seventh in the area in scoring as a sophomore with 60 goals and 24 assists. He earned all-state and first-team all-Metro League honors while helping Priory qualify for the MSLA state championship playoffs with a 12-7 overall record in 2019. Has nine goals and three assists in Ravens first four games this season.
Will Kacmarek, senior, MICDS
With tremendous lateral speed and the ability to shut down the top offensive players, Kacmarek utilized his 6-foot-6 frame to become the only sophomore selected as first team All-Metro in 2019. An Ohio University football signee, Kacmarek wears the coveted No. 35 jersey for the Rams, annually awarded to the fiercest defensive player.
Colin Kirkendall, senior, Summit
Kirkendall led the area in goals against average (4.31) as a sophomore while finishing among the top 15 in save percentage (.533) and victories (10). He already has claimed his first shutout of the season in a 12-0 victory over Hickman on March 14. The goaltender has signed to play lacrosse at Columbia College.
Jeremiah Schumacher, senior, Eureka
A two-time captain and Glory of Missouri award winner for fraternity, Schumacher is a dynamic playmaker with mesmerizing footwork. A Quincy commit, few players can sling the ball harder than Schumacher, who scored 31 goals as a sophomore and already has netted 22 goals through five games this season.