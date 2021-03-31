Boys lacrosse season preview spotlight: Honig hopes to help CBC make big impression in his final season

“We lost a lot of seniors which accounted for our slow start, but we came together as a group and once we got our chemistry together, we started playing better,” Honig said.

Team chemistry was on full display when the Cadets headed to Indiana to play in the Midwest High School Lacrosse Showcase from July 28-30 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 spring season.

Honig believes the trip helped in propelling the Cadets to their quick start this season.

“That was a really fun tournament. We were already good friends, so the chemistry wasn’t a big deal, but just getting to know each other’s games has helped a lot for the beginning of this year,” Honig said.

Those games in Indiana were the final ones for former CBC coach Nick Silva, who announced his desire to spend more time with his family prior to the tournament. With team chemistry already firmly established, Liebreich has been able to streamline his practice plans on skill development and strategy.

“What I’ve been most impressed with from this group is that they’ve been a team since day one,” said Liebreich, who coached six seasons at Vianney, winning Missouri State Lacrosse Association coach of the year in 2019. “I’m brand new here and they’ve accepted me with open arms.