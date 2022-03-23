Boys lacrosse season preview spotlight: Priory's Sadasivam shrugs off bruises to become elite goalie

Priory senior goalie David Sadasivam entered his first varsity lacrosse game with paralyzing fear.
Then a freshman, Sadasivam was summoned from the bench to preserve a one-goal lead late in the regular-season finale against Marquette.
He nervously stepped inside the goal crease and promptly allowed the tying goal, then surrendered the game winner in overtime in an 11-10 loss.
“Two shots, two goals,” Sadasivam recalled.
Sadasivam has come a long way since that inauspicious start, becoming Priory’s first Division I lacrosse recruit after signing a letter of intent to play goalie at Hampton University in Virginia.
As a junior last season, he helped Priory earn a 10-7 overall record and advance to a state quarterfinal by saving 60.1 percent of his shots and yielding just 6.95 goals per game.
“He’s a plus-2 or plus-3 kid in that he’s going to save everything he’s supposed to save and he’s going to steal three (goals) from the other team,” Priory coach Tyler Orf said.
People are also reading…
Sadasivam’s journey to becoming one of the best netminders in the area has brought its share of bruises to both his body and his psyche.
He began playing lacrosse in seventh grade to fulfill a Priory sports requirement and did not understand why others were not raising their hands to be the goalie, so he volunteered.
“I thought it would be like a hockey goalie with a bunch of pads, but then I realized, you don’t get too many pads,” Sadasivam said. “A helmet, chest protector and cup and that is basically it.”
First, Sadasivam had to conquer the fear of being struck by a projectile traveling 75 miles per hour on his mostly unpadded body.
“I wasn’t too good at first. I was very scared of the ball, hesitant, and it takes a lot of time to be comfortable,” Sadasivam said. “When you first start, it’s not normal to step towards the ball, but you just have to train yourself.”
Sadasivam treats the bruises he incurs as badges of sacrifice, showing his willingness to withstand the same pain as his teammates.
“If you look at every position, the attackmen, middies and defense are all taking checks and they don’t have complete arm pads. They’re willing to take hits and get bruised up. The goalie is just getting his fair share,” Sadasivam said.
In a recent practice, senior attackman Jack Ramey fired a blistering shot that not only provided Sadasivam with a bruise but also trickled into the net for a goal.
The ability to recover mentally from the goals he allows, especially those he feels he should have prevented, still is a challenge for Sadasivam.
“He’s never a guy that blames anybody, it’s always inward. He puts it all on his shoulders,” Priory coach Tyler Orf said. “I told him, you’re going to be off at times. You have to clear the chamber and refocus. Your teammates are going to pick you up.”
That idea was proven last season against John Burroughs.
Sadasivam surrendered eight goals on 12 shots, and the Ravens trailed 8-6 after three quarters.
“It was probably his worst game of the year. He still played pretty well, just not to his standards,” Orf said.
The Priory offense rallied around its struggling goalie and scored the next five goals to win 11-8. The win triggered a streak of five victories in the Ravens’ next six games.
“That’s the game when it clicked that even if he had a tough game, his teammates can pick him up and get it done,” Orf said. “He’s still tough on himself, but he’s gotten a lot better at letting the last shot go and focusing on the next one.”
Sadasivam’s ability to focus on more than the next save has been vital to his success. He has become masterful at surveying the field and communicating information to his defenders even when a shot is imminent.
“Most goalies want to focus on the shot and making the save, but if you focus on communicating, you’ll see better shots for you,” Sadasivam said. “It might take more effort, but if you’re communicating with the defense, maybe they’ll force a guy down the alley, forcing a lower-angle shot.”
And once that shot is launched, Sadasivam is at his best, whether the shot is on cage or not. The speed of his reflexes is matched by his speed to the end line as he attempts to outrace opponents to earn possession for his team after an off-target shot.
“I love winning those chases,” Sadasivam said. “I always wanted to find a highlight of myself diving to the end line to try to win the ball back. I think that shows hustle and being willing to sacrifice for your team.”
And sacrifice is the common thread for Sadasivam, who approached Orf early in his sophomore year and shared his dream of becoming a Division I goalie despite not yet making a varsity save.
“I told him that it certainly was possible, but there was going to be a long hard road to get there,” Orf said. “He’s certainly one of the hardest, if not the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached.”
Sadasivam missed the Ravens’ season-opening loss to Ladue as he completed his recovery from a torn labrum suffered during the Priory football season. He will be ready to resume his goalkeeping duties March 26 at Republic and March 29 at Vianney when the Ravens face off against two teams that defeated them last season.
And when Sadasivam absorbs a heavy shot to an unpadded part of his body, most likely he will let out a smile instead of a grimace.
“People say, ‘Oh, you’re a lacrosse goalie, that’s crazy,’ but bruises are part of the game. It’s not anything special, we’re all just doing what we need to do for the team to be successful,” Sadasivam said.
Boys lacrosse players to watch
A: Gavin Bomstad, senior, De Smet
Led the Spartans with 45 goals and 14 assists last season, including five-goal performances against CBC, Chaminade and Webster Groves. The University of Tampa signee tallied a hat trick and added three assists in a 14-13 state semifinal victory over CBC to help the Spartans reach their second consecutive championship game. As a wide receiver this fall, Bomstad led De Smet's football team in receptions (27) and yards (514) while scoring four touchdowns.
M/D: Joe Cavanaugh, senior, Chaminade
A faceoff machine, Cavanaugh led the area by winning 74.3 percent of his faceoffs and helped Chaminade earn a 9-4 record and state semifinal appearance. In a playoff victory against John Burroughs, Cavanaugh was a perfect 6 for 6 on faceoffs and scored two goals. He led the Red Devils with 61 ground balls and had a stretch of 11 games when he went 66 of 81 (81.4 percent) on faceoffs. He has committed to play at TCU.
A: Jake Mitchell, senior, CBC
Scored 41 goals while finishing fifth in the area in assists (34) and eighth in points (75). Mitchell quarterbacked a Cadets’ offense that averaged 14 goals per game and went 13-3 last season, its best record since 2014. The Wagner University commit scored six goals in a 15-10 victory over Chaminade and produced 8-point games against Kirkwood, Westminster, Lafayette and Parkway South.
A/M: Andrew Morton, senior, Kirkwood
Led the Pioneers in goals (57) and assists (14) and his 71 points ranked 10th in the area while helping Kirkwood go 7-2 in its final nine games. Morton excelled against Kirkwood's neighbors, tallying eight goals against Lindbergh, seven against Vianney and five against Webster Groves as the Pioneers claimed the first “Mini Frisco Bell” in an 11-4 victory over the Statesmen in the regular-season finale. He will be playing club lacrosse at the University of Alabama.
G: Sam Siebert, senior, Seckman
Finished second in the area in goals against average (5.75), third in save percentage (.648) and tied for seventh in saves (169). Siebert backstopped a Seckman team that qualified for the Show Me Cup playoffs for the first time and reached the championship game. He collected 23 saves in a 14-6 victory over Lafayette and has started the 2022 campaign with another eye-popping performance by making 21 saves in a 9-8 victory over Eureka on March 16.
M/D: Kai Tschudy, senior, MICDS
A defensive stalwart, Tschudy shut down the best midfielders in the area as the Rams captured their seventh successive state championship. He was instrumental for a defense that allowed six goals or fewer in 13 of 20 games and only allowed 15 goals over three playoff games. This season, Tschudy will wear the coveted No. 35 jersey for MICDS, granted to the team's highest-rated defensive player.