Bundy scores five goals in return from injury, helps MICDS return to state final

“He’s a weapon out there, but he understands that it’s not going to be the Crawford Bundy show,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said. “The goals he scored were opportunities where there was a window, but nothing was forced, nothing was sloppy. He understands that he’s a part of what we’re trying to do and that just makes us better.”

That emphasis on team also was exemplified by Auble, who was benched during the 10-9 loss to Chaminade on May 7. In that game, nerves led to unforced turnovers and ended his night early. On Tuesday, he scored off a Chaminade turnover 17 seconds into the game and never looked back.

After a physical play by PJ Behan earned the ball for MICDS in the midfield, Auble converted a pass from senior Nick Scheele to make it 4-0, then scored four more times in the second half, including the opening goal in the third and fourth quarters.

“It was a big game for me after getting benched in the second half last time,” Auble said. “I just try to put myself in a position where my teammates can get the ball to me, and I can get a doorstep goal.”

Emmett Rossiter scored four of the seven goals for Chaminade (9-4).

While Bundy watched his teammates compete without him, his love for both the game and his teammates grew.