Campbell leads explosive SLUH back into semifinals with win over John Burroughs

LADUE — Like a library book discovered under a bed, the SLUH lacrosse team felt a return trip to the final four was long overdue.

SLUH stamped its name as a state semifinalist for nine consecutive seasons from 2011-2019 before COVID-19 and an overtime heartbreaker denied their participation the past two seasons. With a final four berth on the line Friday, the Jr. Bills sought to restore themselves to their familiar nook.

“The overtime loss last year got into our heads, and nobody wanted to be there again,” senior defender Joe Weiss said.

The Jr. Bills were in the right frame of mind Friday.

Danny Campbell led a SLUH offense that scored nine first quarter goals, and Weiss and the defense held off a furious charge as SLUH defeated John Burroughs 14-8 in a Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state cup quarterfinal Friday at Leland Stadium.

SLUH (11-7), which won its sixth consecutive game, will travel to face MICDS (16-1) in one semifinal. De Smet (13-4) will host Chaminade (12-4) in the other semifinal.

A first quarter in which everything clicked for SLUH began when something snapped.

John Burroughs junior midfielder Finley Desai broke his stick applying a check and raced off the field to locate another one. While on the sideline, Josh Bertram unleashed an underhand missile and PJ Haefer scored nine seconds later to open a quick 2-0 lead for SLUH.

Campbell then joined the scoring parade. After whistling two shots over the cage, he retrieved a tough ground ball and bounced a shot past Burroughs goalie Ryder Scully. He scored again 93 seconds later after a tough ground ball scoop by Weiss.

“Offensively we felt good. We were winning our matchups, making the extra pass, but what really caused it was that we were winning ground balls,” SLUH coach Andrew Toussaint said.

Leading 4-2, SLUH put on an offensive clinic in the final four minutes of the quarter. Nick Witcher fed Bertram for a goal, Campbell found Kalil Turner for a score, and Teddy Leritz dished a perfect pass from behind the cage to Witcher, who acknowledged Leritz with a gloved point in his direction.

“This season, we struggled to move the ball around, but in this game it started clicking, we started putting ‘we’ before ‘me ‘and played selfless lacrosse and it really paid off,” Campbell said.

After a tough ground ball lift by Jack Christanell, Campbell scored his third of the quarter, and when Danny Carse cashed in on another assist by Leritz, SLUH had scored nine first quarter goals from six different goal-scorers and led 9-2.

“We’ve come together as a unit. Trusting the guy next to you to make the right play is really important to us,” Leritz said. “It used to be a lot of ‘hero ball’ but we’ve broken through that. As long as we’re scoring goals, it doesn’t matter who’s scoring them.”

SLUH made it 10-2 early in the second quarter before John Burroughs rallied in the last four minutes before halftime.

A ball-dislodging check from senior Andrew Arnold and a stellar save from Scully gave the Bombers much-needed energy. Gavin King brought a massive student section to a roar and began a four-goal barrage. Goals by Charlie Dunaway, Charles Martin and Bennett Miller cut the deficit to 10-6 at halftime.

“A thing I’ve been proud of with this team all year is that we fight,” John Burroughs coach Brandon Singleton said. “We’ve been down a lot, but anytime we’re down, we find a way to turn it on.”

One example of that comeback mentality occurred in a March 8 matchup with SLUH when the Bombers outscored the Jr. Bills 4-1 in the second half to win 8-7.

That bitter memory was on the mind of Campbell at halftime.

“We were dead set we were going to beat them in that first game and we lost, so with that 10-6 lead, and them starting to come back, we knew we had to show who the better team was,” Campbell said.

Three saves by Scully and a goal by King sliced the Burroughs deficit to 10-7 after three quarters, but Campbell iced it early in the fourth quarter by leaping in the air and firing a rocket that gave SLUH the breathing room it desperately needed.

“I knew we had to get a goal on the board. We hadn’t scored for over 20 minutes, so I put my shoulder down, fell back, jumped up in the air, saw the bottom left corner was open and just wanted to sting it,” Campbell said.

Walter Hurley became the eighth different SLUH scorer, Campbell notched his fifth of the night, and Leritz, who spend most of the day as a facilitator, finalized SLUH’s return to the state semifinals for the 11th time in the last 13 seasons.

“Last year, we lost in overtime to CBC in the quarterfinals and that was heartbreaking. That team was so thankful to be able to play lacrosse again after COVID, and to lose that game was really hard, so we wanted to come back this year and make an even better run,” Leritz said.

