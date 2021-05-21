Chaminade uses faceoff power to muscle past John Burroughs

“They are a great team and well-organized, so it took a long time to get to them,” Chaminade coach Jason Seidel said. “I felt like we should have had more of a lead, but we just had to stick to our game plan and persevere even though it wasn’t coming easy.”

That perseverance paid off with three goals in the closing minutes of the second quarter. Pat Divis started the rally with a forced turnover in the midfield and senior Charlie Reed finished the possession with a dynamic goal, running away from the net, jumping and firing a strike that resembled a Derek Jeter jump-throw from deep in the hole at shortstop.

Altic won the ensuing faceoff and Kolmer capitalized by netting his third goal of the half, finding room through the normally impenetrable center of the John Burroughs defense.

Cavanaugh took the next faceoff, won it cleanly, accepted an excellent return feed from Josh Steinbuhl and scored to cap off a three-goal blitz in 1 minute 6 seconds to stake John Burroughs to a 6-2 halftime lead.