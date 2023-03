A 6-foot-1, 195-pound midfielder, Campbell is signed to play NCAA Division I lacrosse for Hobart in Geneva, N.Y. Last season, he earned second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honors after helping lead the Junior Billikens to the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association State Championship semifinals with 39 goals and nine assists. This season, Campbell has 11 goals and three assists to go along with a team-leading 55 shots in SLUH’s first give games.