CREVE COEUR — Two of the area’s better boys lacrosse squads, De Smet and Chaminade, squared off Thursday evening at De Smet.

The host Spartans came away with the victory, winning 18-15. But both squads came away from the Metro Catholic Conference showdown with some positives and some negatives.

“We’re happy to get the win,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said. “We struggled a little on defense, but the offense bailed us out. Chaminade did a great job of making the game chaotic and we struggled with that at times tonight. But we did enough to pull it out at the end.”

With the win, the Spartans improved to 7-3 overall — with all three losses coming to out-of-state squads — and to 1-0 in the MCC. Chaminade is 7-2 and 1-1. It was the second consecutive loss for the Red Devils, who dropped a 9-8 decision to visiting MICDS on April 4.

MICDS has won the last eight state championships. The Rams (7-2) will play 7 p.m. Tuesday at De Smet.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead on Thursday on a goal from Drew Whitaker. But Chaminade came on strong to grab a 3-1 lead as John Nicpon sandwiched a pair of goals around a tally from teammate Johnny Schlattman. The goals to make it 2-1 and 3-1 came just 10 seconds apart.

De Smet finished the first quarter strong, getting a pair of goals from Graham Labonte to even the score at 3 and then went up 4-3 on a power-play goal from Nicholas Salthouse.

But Chaminade evened it at 4-4 on a goal by Schlattman in the final minute of the opening quarter.

The teams matched goals through the second quarter and were tied at 5, 6, and 7. In that stretch, the Red Devils got two more goals from Nicpon and a power-play goal from Emmett Rossiter. For De Smet, Marc Bene scored twice and so did Kyle Sindelar. Sindelar’s second goal in that stretch, with 33.6 seconds left in the half, made it 8-7 for the Spartans.

De Smet’s Labonte added a dramatic goal with 1 second on the clock, allowing the Spartans to go up 9-7.

The Spartans threatened to run away in an action-packed third quarter by scoring five of the first six goals after halftime to build a seemingly comfortable 14-8 advantage. In that span, De Smet got goals from Tommy Ruder, Labonte, Jack McManus and a pair from Nicholas Glarner.

Simon Liu had the lone Red Devils goal in that stretch.

But Chaminade refused to go away. The visitors put together a four-goal run to make it 14-11 with 2:11 to play in the period. Red Devil goals in that stretch were scored by Schlattman, Nicpon, Tate Roberts and Schlattman.

But again, the Spartans closed out the period with a late goal as Labonte scored on a diving shot with just three seconds left. Entering the fourth quarter, De Smet 15-12.

The Spartans started strong again in the final period, going up 17-12 on goals from Ruder and Andrew Hayden.

A goal from Chaminade’s Charles Moffatt cut the lead to 17-13, but Ruder answered with a power-play tally to make it 18-13. The Red Devils finished strong, getting late goals from Peter Fesler and Andrew Benedict for the 18-15 final.

“In the MCC, every game’s a battle,’’ said Ruder, a De Smet senior who’ll play NCAA Division I lacrosse next year at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. “We felt like we were in control at times, but Chaminade kept coming at us. It was a good win for us, but it also showed us that we have some work to do. There’s still plenty of room for improvement. But we’ll hopefully get there.”

De Smet coach Douglas mentioned the strong defensive play of senior Danny Grisham.

“He was all over the field tonight,’’ the coach said.

Chaminade coach James Spink liked his squad’s effort but noted a few places for improvement.

“Coming back a few times, we showed a lot of heart and focus,’’ he said. “I liked some of the adjustments we made to keep ourselves in it. In a rivalry game like this, things can slip away in a hurry. We struggled on faceoffs and hurt ourselves with some penalties. But we hung in and made a game of it, which is encouraging.

“I wish more things would’ve gone our way, but there were definitely some things that we can hopefully build on going forward.”

De Smet 18, Chaminade 15