ST. CHARLES — Brosnan Mark was overcome with emotion.

And that was before he was named player of the game.

After three seasons of playing the bridesmaid to MICDS, Mark and the De Smet lacrosse team had finally broken through Friday night and won the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association Class 2 State Cup championship with a thrilling 11-9 victory over the Rams at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium on the Lindenwood University campus.

The moments immediately following the win becoming official are what brought Mark to happy tears.

“Pure joy. That's the best way I can describe it,” said Mark, a senior goalkeeper. “I didn't even believe the bell rang. Everyone was taking their helmets off and I could not believe we won. It was just so surreal to me. I was just feeling so many things at once.”

The MSLA championship was the seventh for No. 1 seed De Smet (15-4), but the first since 2002.

The win continued a memorable week for the De Smet athletics program, coming just over 24 hours after the Spartans volleyball team won the Class 3 championship and about 16 hours before their baseball team plays its Class 6 quarterfinal game and the track and field squad finishes up one of its best seasons ever at the Class 4 state meet.

“It means a lot. The guys have worked so hard and I don't think it has really set in yet. These guys are warriors,” Spartans coach Joe Douglas said. “Credit to MICDS because, to be honest, that took us almost a decade to get here and this was our fourth try, and they are a hell of a program.”

The final horn brought to an end an amazing state championship run for No. 2 seed MICDS (15-5), which had claimed the last eight State Cup titles.

“Winning those things is a juice you can't get doing anything else,” Rams coach Andy Kay said. “And, honestly, seeing Coach Douglas and Coach (Chris) Jarvis, and being able to say, 'Now you know how that feels,' I'm really happy for those guys. Sad for our seniors, but, man, we've had our fair share, and we'll be back.”

Junior attacker Tanner Culleton led the Spartans offensively with four goals, including the eventual game-winner with 3 minutes, 58 seconds remaining and a big insurance tally just 19 seconds later.

Those goals gave De Smet its first lead of the entire game. The Spartans fell behind 5-1early in the second quarter and spent most of the rest of the game chipping away and playing catch-up until finally doing so in the waning moments.

“We knew that we just had to keep pushing, no matter what, and never give up,” Culleton said. “That's been our motto this whole year. It wasn't just the offense. It wasn't just the defense. Everybody stepped up their game.”

The Rams scored three goals in the game's first four minutes to take an early 3-0 lead. After De Smet got one back, MICDS scored again just before the end of the first quarter.

Peter O'Leary's second goal of the game just seven seconds into the second quarter extended the Rams' lead to 5-1 and threatened to blow open what many expected to be a close championship contest.

“I could tell we were a little nervous in warm-ups,” Douglas said. “None of them were talking and we were not bouncing around and joking like we normally are. We just needed a couple things to go right.”

The Spartans began their comeback by scoring three of the final four goals of the first half to get to within 6-4. Culleton had two of the three tallies.

“We felt comfortable,” he said. “Even though we were behind, we knew we just had to keep going and keep playing smart. We knew we had time, so we could slow it down, wear their defense down and then push.”

Tommy Ruder and Nick Salthouse each scored 1 minute, 38 seconds apart midway through the third quarter to draw De Smet even for the first time since the game's opening salvo.

But that lasted all of seven seconds, as O'Leary scored again to put the Rams right back in front. Mac Stevens found the back of the cage 53 seconds later and the two-goal MICDS had been restored.

The Spartans' Kyle Sindelar and the Rams' Holt Tipton traded goals at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth, respectively, to make it a 9-7 game before Salthouse and Jack Littauer scored goals just eight seconds apart to bring De Smet even again with 9:17 to play.

It stayed that way for 5:23, a span that kept players, coaches and fans on pins and needles with what would happen next.

What happened was Culleton breaking through to give the Spartans a 10-9 lead with 3:58 left and quickly a two-goal lead just 19 seconds later.

“I just remember picking up the ball off the whistle (on the first goal). I was looking around and I just saw the left side completely open. I dodged my defender, got a step on him and knew I had it,” Culleton said. “(The second goal), the guy was right on me and I snagged it at the last second. He overstepped, I saw the lane and went for it.”

MICDS had its chances to get back into a game it had the lead for the majority of, but couldn't break back through.

“We were kind of running on fumes in the second half,” Kay said. “They had a little more depth than us and I think that probably hurt us a little in the second half. And we made some mistakes in between the lines and, in a really tight possession game, that's gonna cost you.”

The reason the Rams couldn't find the back of the net in the last 11 minutes of the game was Mark, who entered the game in relief of fellow senior Jack Leinauer in the first quarter and made several key saves in the final minutes to give De Smet the victory celebration that was a long time coming.

“Brosnan's awesome. He's been begging to start all season. We've had two goalies we trust and we've kind of stuck to it,” Douglas said. “Both goalies have been pulled in a game before, so it was no big deal for him to come in early. Jack won us the other game (against MICDS in the regular season). It's only fitting Brosnan wins us this.”

