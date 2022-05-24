De Smet scores twice in final 12 seconds to stun Chaminade in state semifinal

CREVE COEUR — De Smet junior Danny Grisham awaited the faceoff while reciting the team motto, “Count on me.”

After Chaminade scored twice in the final minute, including an incredible goal from 40 yards away to take the lead, a stunned De Smet team needed Grisham to pry the ball away from the best faceoff player in the state to have any hope of victory.

“My coaches told me that my one play is to get the ball up,” Grisham said.

Grisham secured the ground ball that led to the tying goal, then paved the way for Kyler Paddock to score the game-winner with 0.4 seconds remaining as De Smet scored twice in the final 12 seconds to shock Chaminade 10-9 Tuesday in a Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association State Cup semifinal.

De Smet (14-4) advanced to its third consecutive State Cup championship game and will face MICDS at 7 p.m. Friday at Missouri Baptist University.

MICDS (17-1), the seven-time defending champions, defeated SLUH 15-4 in the other State Cup semifinal. Kirkwood (12-5) will face Wentzville (9-8) in the Show Me Cup championship at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

De Smet led 8-6 with under three minutes to play when Chaminade made a furious charge. The Red Devils, who were outstanding in transition opportunities throughout the game, found John Nicpon on a full sprint through the midfield to cut the deficit to one.

A reverse pivot at the side of the cage by Emmett Rossiter, his fourth goal of the game, tied the score at 8 with 57.5 seconds to play.

Then the unbelievable began.

De Smet employed a 10-man ride where goalie Kyle Granquist became another defender 30 yards away from his net to try to earn possession. The tactic appeared to work when Granquist was first to the ensuing ground ball, but before De Smet could call a timeout, the ball popped up and into the stick of Chaminade midfielder Peter Fesler.

With Granquist far away from the net, Fesler launched a 40-yard shot that landed softly into the 6-by-6 twine to give Chaminade the lead with 35 seconds remaining.

“That long shot is a prayer in the wind, but it’s something we talked about,” Chaminade coach James Spink said. “We knew they 10-manned, and we thought it was possible we’d see it in the final seconds. It just kind of fell our way.”

The only hope for De Smet was to acquire the ball on the following faceoff against Metro Catholic Conference player-of-the-year Joe Cavanaugh, who had won 78% of his faceoffs during the season.

“We knew (Cavanaugh) was going to win most of them, so we came in with the mindset to let him win it and be relentless on the ground ball,” Grisham said.

Grisham outdueled Cavanaugh to the ground ball, and De Smet called a timeout with 28 seconds remaining. The Spartans decided to place the ball into the stick of senior Gavin Bomstad and see what happened.

What transpired was sensational.

Bomstad received the ball near midfield, almost lost his balance twice, darted around checks, bounced off defenders, found his way to the front of the net, and, on his way to the ground, tied the game with 12 seconds remaining.

“I got past the midline and almost fell. I was looking to pass it, but they were pressured out on our guys, so I had to take it,” Bomstad said. “I had the confidence for it, so I just took it and it went in.”

Grisham was happy to go to overtime. His purpose on the ensuing faceoff was not to let Cavanaugh pick it up and run free.

“We knew they were going to win it. My job was just to stop the fast break,” Grisham said.

But he did more than that. He directed a contested ground ball to the long stick of senior Kyler Paddock, who almost ran into an official before racing down the center of the field toward the Chaminade goal as the final seconds ticked down.

“I didn’t even look up at the clock. I just looked at the goal,” Paddock said. “I was lucky enough to show up for my team.”

The De Smet win was a product of an intense two weeks of practice, where coach Joe Douglas put them through every game situation imaginable.

“We scrimmaged every single day, we threw a lot of different things at them, we made them coach themselves and it worked out.” Douglas said.

He added, “Truthfully, this was not our goal. We’re no longer happy to be here. We have work to do.”