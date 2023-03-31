The attackman’s performance has helped the Red Devils start this season 6-0 as they seek a third consecutive finish in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association’s final four — and perhaps more. Rossiter has scored multiple goals in each Chaminade game this season for totals of 19 goals, 16 assists and 36 points, which ranks second in the area. He has 86 goals and 36 assists for 123 points in his career, including 41 goals last season as the Red Devils posted a 13-5 record in their second successive semifinal season.