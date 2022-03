Finished second in the area in goals against average (5.75), third in save percentage (.648) and tied for seventh in saves (169). Siebert backstopped a Seckman team that qualified for the Show Me Cup playoffs for the first time and reached the championship game. He collected 23 saves in a 14-6 victory over Lafayette and has started the 2022 campaign with another eye-popping performance by making 21 saves in a 9-8 victory over Eureka on March 16.