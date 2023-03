A returning second team all-state and third team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection who last season helped lead the Pioneers to a runner-up finish in Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association Show Me Cup. Jansen scored one goal and had a game-leading 14 ground balls in a 12-11 loss to Wentzville in the Show Me Cup final. The 6-foot-1 and 170-pound midfielder led the area in ground balls per game at 13.44 and was third in faceoff percentage. Will play at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.