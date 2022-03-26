Herron shuts door, helps MICDS secure win over Memphis University School

LADUE — Some call it being locked in. Others say they are in the zone. Whatever the phrase of choice, MICDS junior goalie George Herron is feeling it.

“This week at practice, everything just clicked for me,” Herron said.

Herron made 18 saves, including the game-clinching stops in the fourth quarter, and MICDS received goals from six different players as the Rams defeated Memphis University School 10-5 on Saturday at O’Hara Field.

MICDS (4-0), the seven-time defending Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association champions, defeated the Tennessee powerhouse for the third successive time after losing five consecutive games to the Owls between 2013-18.

Memphis University School (4-5) could not solve Herron or the MICDS defense through three quarters and trailed 8-2 before its talented offense caught fire in the fourth.

Rapid-succession goals by junior Edward Wilson, senior Will Jenks and senior Dean DiMento sliced the Owls’ deficit to three goals with 7 minutes and 28 seconds to play.

“We expected this to be a one-goal game,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said. “In lacrosse, a run (of goals) is always going to happen, so we told our guys not to get deflated when their run comes.”

Herron removed the remaining air from the Memphis U. momentum.

He stuffed junior Rhodes Temme from in tight, got assistance from the crossbar on a high bouncer by DiMento and then swallowed junior Asa Howard’s rising shot in his catching net to create a crucial change in possession.

“There were some saves he made today that were just mind-blowing,” senior defender Kai Tschudy said.

Forty seconds later, Bjorn Sjogren scored to reopen a four-goal cushion, and St. Joseph’s University commit Landon Gelvin added a final goal in the final minute.

“We finally got some rhythm going and it was good to see us come back and fight, but it was too little, too late,” Memphis University coach Buck Towner said. “(MICDS) is too good of a team to wait until the fourth quarter to do that.”

MICDS, which received goals from seven different players in a 13-8 victory over CBC-Memphis on Friday, continued its excellent team offense in the first quarter Saturday.

After an intercepted pass by Brown University commit PJ Behan, MICDS maintained possession for two minutes, thanks to ground ball retrievals near midfield by junior Mac Stevens and Sjogren.

Sjogren carried his treasure to a scoring area and gave MICDS the early lead. Another loose ball found the stick of Gelvin at the side of the cage for a second goal, and Mark Mintzlaff added a pair of tallies as the Rams built a 4-0 lead with the help of furious effort when the ball was on the turf.

“They won all the ground balls in the first half, and if you control the ball, you control the game,” Towner said.

The defense of Tschudy on High Point University commit DiMento played a huge role in holding the Owls to one goal over the first 20 minutes of the game.

“I heard he was shifty, so I knew I couldn’t go too hard on him and couldn’t go for too many takeaways,” Tschudy said. “I just wanted to play sound defense, trust my teammates and trust George quarterbacking us back there.”

The only goal surrendered by the Rams in the opening 20 minutes occurred after Tschudy snapped his stick while making a check. While he raced toward the bench to get another stick, Temme scored to put the Owls on the scoreboard.

“That was unfortunate. I wasn’t expecting that to happen,” Tschudy said.

After a first quarter of light work, Herron shined in the middle two quarters. He made three quality saves on DiMento and four on Wilson, many of the highlight reel variety.

“He was an absolute brick wall,” Gelvin said. “We’re so lucky to have him.”

For Herron, staying sharp between lengthy gaps in action is something he has worked hard to master.

“I get a little nervous and I realize I need to focus again. I tell myself that everything is down to me and I just lock in,” said Herron, who made 15 saves in the victory against CBC-Memphis on Friday.

With MICDS enjoying a 5-2 lead at intermission, Herron locked down the net in the third quarter while more MICDS players joined the score sheet.

Stevens, Behan and junior Holt Tipton scored in the third quarter to give the Rams six different goal-scorers as MICDS claimed an 8-2 lead heading into the final frame.

“It’s going to be a team effort the rest of the year,” said Gelvin, who scored three goals. “We have a whole arsenal of weapons, it’s not a one-man show which is nice.”

And despite some anxious moments in the final frame, the Rams claimed victory against the team that has had more success against them over the last eight seasons than any other.

Memphis University School, which last won the Tennessee state championship in 2018, is now 5-3 against MICDS since 2013. Apart from the Owls, only Winnetka New Trier (2-1) has a winning record against the Rams during that stretch.

The Owls handed MICDS its lone loss during the Rams’ state championship season in 2016 and supplied one of only two losses for MICDS during the championship seasons of 2014 and 2018.

“It’s great to have these top teams from different states come and play each other,” Memphis U. coach Buck Towner said. “That’s how you get better and that’s why we travel five hours on a bus to come play here.”