Hierholzer, Mitchell shine in new roles to propel CBC to victory over Priory

CREVE COEUR — Prior to his first varsity start Wednesday, CBC freshman Carson Hierholzer stood in front of the net, clutched his goalie stick and took instruction from coaches on how to hold it properly when certain shots came his way.

Two hours later, Hierholzer clutched that same goalie stick, hoisted it high in the air and rode to the center of the field atop the shoulders of his teammates, enjoying a ride he won’t soon forget.

Hierholzer made seven excellent saves and senior Jake Mitchell scored five goals to help CBC earn a 10-4 victory over Priory in a rain-soaked boys lacrosse match Wednesday at CBC.

Ten days earlier, Hierholzer was playing on the Cadets’ junior varsity team as a long stick middie when he asked his coaches if he could try the goalie position.

“He said he wanted to be a goalie, so we put him in during JV practice and he looked really good. Then he came over to varsity practice and he looked really good, so we gave him a week of practice and decided to see what he could do in a real game,” CBC coach Mike Liebreich said.

Hierholzer was not tested much in the first half, but a change in offensive formation by Priory resulted in excellent scoring chances for the Ravens in the second half.

“We were having trouble creating, but we changed up the offensive set in the second half and that seemed to open things up for us,” Priory coach Tyler Orf said.

But more times than not, Hierholzer closed those openings.

He denied Priory junior Cole Joyce from in tight in the opening minute, and then swallowed a screamer from Ravens’ leading scorer Miles Pim in his catching net moments later.

He opened the fourth quarter with another robbery of freshman Mick Murphy and then made his best save of the night on a blazing one-hopper from junior Mark Parent to thwart a valiant Priory comeback attempt.

“My defense was amazing. They held in the center so no guys could get in, and it was just long shots, easy saves,” Hierholzer said. “From there, it was just fundamentals.”

While Hierholzer and the CBC defense were holding Priory scoreless for the first 22 minutes of the game, senior Jake Mitchell carried the offense.

He scored on a 40-yard sprint in transition; he scored by slowly backing in his defender; and he scored with a sneaky shot while enduring a double-team.

“My teammates were giving me a lot of good space to dodge and to get where I wanted to get on the field. I got good looks and they fell,” said Mitchell, a Wagner University signee.

Priory adjusted to Mitchell’s explosive start by sending double-teams at him and employing a shadow to follow him, and junior Charles Schellhardt was the beneficiary.

Schellhardt seamlessly scooped a tough pass delivered by a double-teamed Mitchell, and then deposited another goal two minutes later as CBC took a 7-1 lead into halftime.

But a new Priory offensive game plan and stellar goaltending by Hampton University commit David Sadasivam, who made 16 saves, allowed the Ravens to start tapping on the door.

Pim found his way inside the CBC fortress and freshman Jack Parent used a series of spins to find paydirt as Priory cut the deficit to 8-4, setting up Schellhardt’s biggest moment midway through the fourth quarter.

From behind the net, he slow-walked his way to the side before putting on the jets, dodging a defender and finding space under the crossbar to put the game out of reach.

“I took four shots in a row, all low, and the goalie was really good and was saving them, so I decided to shoot high,” Schellhardt said. “That was a real energy goal.”

Mitchell added his area-leading 45th goal of the season to close out the scoring.

For Mitchell, who placed fifth in the area with 34 assists as a junior, the role as goal scorer has been a seamless transition.

“I had a lot of great pieces around me last year, so the (assists) came naturally. This year, I’m just taking what defense gives me, and my teammates and coaching staff are giving me good space to do what I need to do, so it’s come naturally,” Mitchell said.

And in Hierholzer, it appears that CBC has found a natural in goal.

“He’s an athlete, he’s a great team player and he’s a competitor, and when you have a competitor, a great place for them to be is in the goal,” Liebreich said.

He added, “It’s an amazing story. And at the end, they carried him off the field like Rudy.”