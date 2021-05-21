Honig's overtime goal gives CBC quarterfinal playoff win over SLUH

Honig started in the center of the formation and found himself surrounded by Jr. Bills, so he drifted behind the net to receive a pass, drove to the side of the net, leaped and found space over the right shoulder of Kilcullen to send CBC to the next round.

“I saw an opening on my right side because they always think I’m going to go left. I turned the corner, saw the top right open and put it in there,” Honig said. “It felt great.”

Honig began the game with a similar goal, emerging from behind the net to give CBC the lead on its first possession, but CBC, which averaged more than 14 goals per game during the regular season, did not score again for more than 20 minutes.

SLUH (11-5) used an excellent defensive game plan and spectacular goaltending by Kilcullen to frustrate the Cadets high-powered offense throughout the entirety of the first half.

“It really started with getting ground balls," SLUH coach Andrew Touissant said. "We put ourselves in a better position where they were on their heels and we could get them to force things a little bit more.”

Twice while his team was shorthanded, Kilcullen made excellent saves to deny Mitchell. Then he stymied senior Gabe Codada on a partial breakaway.