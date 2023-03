The 5-foot-6, 150-pound midfielder is a returning first team all-state selection as a specialist after leading the area last season in faceoff percentage (.779). He also scored 32 goals and had 32 ground balls. As a sophomore in 2021, he led the area in ground balls with an average of 12.31 per game. Also a second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro pick last year, Goldstein will play for Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. He has won 44 of 53 faceoffs (.830) in Ladue’s first two games this year.