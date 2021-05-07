John Burroughs clamps down on defense to slip past SLUH

LADUE — The John Burroughs boys lacrosse team prides itself on its physical, suffocating defense.
But after a three-game losing streak in which the Bombers surrendered their three highest goal totals of the season, the defensive unit underwent a self-examination.
“We got exposed defensively. We came to practice and wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again,” John Burroughs senior goalie Graham Brown said.
The repairs have been made.
Brown made 10 saves, senior Xavier Silva led an outstanding defensive performance, and senior Parker Williams scored twice in the fourth quarter as John Burroughs defeated SLUH 6-4 on Friday at John Burroughs.
John Burroughs (8-4) broke a four-game losing streak to SLUH dating back to 2014.
Both Brown and SLUH senior goalie Bernie Kilcullen were brilliant in goal throughout the entirety of the game.
Tied 2-2 late in the third quarter, Kilcullen made four excellent saves while SLUH was short a player for two minutes, part of the 17 saves he made through three quarters.
But when SLUH was assessed another penalty on a crosscheck to open the fourth quarter, John Burroughs took advantage. The Bombers worked the ball around the perimeter and found Williams, who launched a shot over the right shoulder of Kilcullen for a 3-2 lead.
“He’s a really good goalie, especially to his nearside stick, so I wanted to get him moving around the cage and shoot it at the far pipe and it just fell,” Williams said.
That is when the John Burroughs defense announced its return.
After John Burroughs was assessed a penalty of its own, Brown made two excellent saves to keep SLUH from tying the game.
“I was really seeing the ball well today,” Brown said. “We really preach team defense and (my defenders) make me look good. They give me good looks from the outside.”
Moments later, John Burroughs was assessed another penalty and Silva and the Bombers’ defenders shut the door again.
“We were staying in the hole, getting good slides and playing our technique really well,” Silva said.
As the penalty time was expiring, Silva scooped a contested ground ball and sent a pass to Charles Martin, who located a cutting Williams. Williams caught the ball on the run and whizzed a shot past Kilcullen for his second goal in 3 minutes 24 seconds to provide the first two-goal lead of the game for the Bombers.
“The defense got a good stop and we had a fast break coming down and since the defense was so spread out, I saw a little gap, cut into open space, turned and shot,” Williams said. “Again, I had to get (Kilcullen) moving because he was so good today.”
SLUH cut the lead to one goal twice in the final seven minutes, but each time John Burroughs had the answer, with goals by Martin and Beckett Tasker, a huge save by Brown and a contested ground ball scoop by Silva in the final 30 seconds.
“It’s about heart. I’m really proud of the heart of this defense,” Brown said.
In the first quarter, John Burroughs searched for its offense by setting up behind the net, circling in front and firing, but Kilcullen made four quality saves in the first five minutes to keep the Bombers off the scoreboard.
“Our plan was to attack hard from behind the cage, that’s what works for us,” John Burroughs coach Brandon Singleton said.
That plan did work for Bombers leading-scorer Bennett Miller, who raced behind the cage, put on the brakes, and came back to sneak a shot past Kilcullen for his team-high 23rd goal of the season to give the Bombers a 1-0 lead.
Conversely, SLUH (7-4) sought its offense from the perimeter. The Junior Bills fired several shots from long range which Brown gobbled up with ease.
“We felt we had good energy, but we didn’t execute very well,” SLUH coach Andrew Toussaint said. “Those are not shots we want to take. They were forced, they were too far out and we took the first shot we got.”
One of those perimeter shots hit a Bombers defender and caromed to SLUH senior Luke Baumer, who fired a left-handed laser past Brown to tie the score 1-1 after one quarter.
Finley Desai circled the net for the Bombers and scored early in the second quarter before John Burroughs slowed the pace. With patient passing and ground ball collection, the Bombers embarked on a six-minute possession, but Kilcullen and the SLUH defenders, led by Joe Weiss, kept the ball out of the net.
With 40 seconds remaining in the half, SLUH finally regained control of the ball and Brown, despite being idle for over six minutes, made two brilliant saves on Baumer and Daniel Campbell to send the Bombers to halftime clinging to a 2-1 lead.
Another tough defensive quarter by both teams resulted in only a single goal, the second of the game for Baumer off a feed from Nick Witcher. But the go-ahead goal by Williams to open the fourth and the performance of the Bombers' recently mended defense proved to be the difference.
After surrendering just two goals in a 9-2 win against Eureka on May 1 and allowing just four goals to SLUH on Friday, the Bombers feel they are where they want to be in the month of May.
“Our goal is to be playing on the last weekend. We always thought we had a team with that much talent,” Brown said. “It’s one thing to say it, but now we have to go do it.”