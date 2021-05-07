John Burroughs clamps down on defense to slip past SLUH

One of those perimeter shots hit a Bombers defender and caromed to SLUH senior Luke Baumer, who fired a left-handed laser past Brown to tie the score 1-1 after one quarter.

Finley Desai circled the net for the Bombers and scored early in the second quarter before John Burroughs slowed the pace. With patient passing and ground ball collection, the Bombers embarked on a six-minute possession, but Kilcullen and the SLUH defenders, led by Joe Weiss, kept the ball out of the net.

With 40 seconds remaining in the half, SLUH finally regained control of the ball and Brown, despite being idle for over six minutes, made two brilliant saves on Baumer and Daniel Campbell to send the Bombers to halftime clinging to a 2-1 lead.

Another tough defensive quarter by both teams resulted in only a single goal, the second of the game for Baumer off a feed from Nick Witcher. But the go-ahead goal by Williams to open the fourth and the performance of the Bombers' recently mended defense proved to be the difference.

After surrendering just two goals in a 9-2 win against Eureka on May 1 and allowing just four goals to SLUH on Friday, the Bombers feel they are where they want to be in the month of May.