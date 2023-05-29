Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|FOW
|Jacob Goldstein, Ladue (vs Lindbergh, 5/23)
|5
|1
|27
|Peter O'Leary, MICDS (vs De Smet, 5/26)
|2
|0
|16
|Luke Wolfard, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 5/23)
|4
|3
|0
|Brin Lewis, MICDS (vs SLUH, 5/23)
|4
|1
|0
|Tanner Culleton, De Smet (vs MICDS, 5/26)
|4
|1
|0
|London Kenter, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West, 5/23)
|3
|2
|0
|Luke Lochmoeller, Ladue (vs Lindbergh, 5/23)
|3
|2
|0
|Eli Tenenbaum, Ladue (vs Lindbergh, 5/23)
|3
|2
|0
|Charlie Rosenbloom, Ladue (vs Lindbergh, 5/23)
|3
|1
|0
|Jack Hessler, Lindbergh (vs Ladue, 5/23)
|3
|1
|0
|Tanner Culleton, De Smet (vs Chaminade, 5/23)
|3
|0
|0
|Kyle Sindelar, De Smet (vs Chaminade, 5/23)
|3
|0
|0
|Max Weinstock, Ladue (vs Lindbergh, 5/23)
|2
|2
|0
|Graham Faust, MICDS (vs SLUH, 5/23)
|2
|1
|0
|Willy Carpenter, MICDS (vs SLUH, 5/23)
|2
|1
|0
|Nicholas Salthouse, De Smet (vs Chaminade, 5/23)
|2
|1
|0
|Jack McManus, De Smet (vs Chaminade, 5/23)
|2
|1
|0
|Chris Phillips, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West, 5/23)
|2
|1
|0
|Adam Friedman, Ladue (vs Lindbergh, 5/23)
|2
|1
|0
|Willy Carpenter, MICDS (vs De Smet, 5/26)
|2
|1
|0