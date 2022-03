A faceoff machine, Cavanaugh led the area by winning 74.3 percent of his faceoffs and helped Chaminade earn a 9-4 record and state semifinal appearance. In a playoff victory against John Burroughs, Cavanaugh was a perfect 6 for 6 on faceoffs and scored two goals. He led the Red Devils with 61 ground balls and had a stretch of 11 games when he went 66 of 81 (81.4 percent) on faceoffs. He has committed to play at TCU.