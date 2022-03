A defensive stalwart, Tschudy shut down the best midfielders in the area as the Rams captured their seventh successive state championship. He was instrumental for a defense that allowed six goals or fewer in 13 of 20 games and only allowed 15 goals over three playoff games. This season, Tschudy will wear the coveted No. 35 jersey for MICDS, granted to the team's highest-rated defensive player.