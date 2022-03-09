Margulis helps propel Ladue over Priory in season opener

CREVE COEUR — Tommy Margulis willfully entered the void left by a group of standouts on the Ladue High boys lacrosse team.

Among the nine seniors the Rams lost to graduation were attackmen Ethan Deutsch and Stewart Dove, who finished as the area’s top two point-producers last season.

“We had to have some guys step up, and I took it upon myself to work hard in the offseason,” Margulis said.

His hard work was evident Wednesday.

Margulis scored five goals, including the key insurance tally midway through the fourth quarter, as Ladue defeated Priory 10-6 at Busch Field in the season opener for both teams.

It was Ladue's (1-0) first win over Priory (0-1) in program history after losing the previous four meetings dating back to 2018.

One of those meetings occurred in the first round of the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state championship playoffs last season — a 16-6 Priory Priory that lingered the Rams' minds.

“It was our first time in the top bracket in a while, we were all excited and we came out here and got destroyed,” Margulis said. “We were definitely thinking about that and wanted to bounce back.”

Margulis already had a hat trick by halftime as Ladue carried a 6-3 lead, but a scoreless third quarter for the Rams, combined with a goal by Priory senior Miles Pim, cut the deficit to two goals heading into the fourth quarter.

It was a precarious spot for Ladue, which went 0-5 in games decided by two goals or fewer last season.

“When (the lead) got below three goals, I was having some flashbacks to last year, but I knew if we kept it in the offensive zone, stayed composed and stayed out of the (penalty) box, we’d be all right," Margulis said.

That composure started with a brilliant save by senior goalie Davison Birchfield, who bravely bodied down a point-blank shot from Priory junior Mark Parent.

Moments later, Priory took a two-minute non-releasable penalty that rejuvenated Ladue's offense. Margulis flung a shot under the crossbar for his fourth goal, and, 1 minute and 10 seconds later, senior Jacob Goldstein made it 8-4 with a bouncer from the perimeter.

For Goldstein, who was brilliant on faceoffs and collecting ground balls, the goals came as a relief after several of his shot attempts had skipped inches wide or clanked off the post.

“I was sort of in my head at the beginning of the game, but I just relaxed and had some fun,” said Goldstein, who added a second goal just over a minute later.

After two goals by Parent cut into the Priory deficit, Margulis potted his fifth goal to clinch the signature victory and remove the bitter taste of last year’s defeat.

“That is why I put (Priory) on the schedule first. I wanted to either put that (loss) to bed or slay the dragon,” Ladue coach Nick Striler said.

The dragon slayers started the game with energy and physicality, checking their way to forced turnovers and finding open lanes to attack Priory junior goalie Owen Belt, who was filling in for Hampton University commit David Sadasivam as he recovered from a shoulder injury.

Margulis and junior Eli Tenenbaum scored twice as Ladue took a 4-1 lead after one quarter.

But Belt made six strong saves to keep Priory within striking distance, and when the Ladue physicality began infracting the rules, the Ravens clawed back into the game.

Junior Cole Joyce scored 39 seconds into the second quarter and senior Jack Ramey scored his second goal 1:30 seconds later. The Ravens had cut the deficit to 4-3 with all three of their goals coming with a man advantage.

“We have a lot of big athletes that are still new to this game and learning, but staying out of the box is paramount this year,” Striler said. “We have good attackmen, good midfielders and good defenders, the key is to keep everyone on the field.”

Margulis stemmed the tide with his third goal, and, right before halftime, Ladue added to its lead from an unlikely source.

Defender Adam Friedman, the goalkeeper for the Class 3 state runner-up Ladue soccer team, moved into an unfamiliar space — the offense zone — and made no mistake cruising in for his first varsity goal.

“Every year, I tell myself I’m going to score, soccer, lacrosse, but I never get the chance,” Friedman said. “I picked up the ball, passed it to Charlie (Rosenbloom), saw a wide-open lane and started screaming for it. I didn’t get the pass, but the ball popped in the air, and I just jumped and hit it.”

Pim, who scored 10 goals in two games against Ladue last season, sliced the deficit to 6-4 in the third quarter, but Margulis and the Rams shut the door in the fourth quarter.

Priory, which finished 10-7 last season, returned only two starters from a team that graduated 16 seniors.

“Some jitters early on cost us, some guys were trying to do too much and we couldn’t win a face off, but they came together down the stretch, showed grit and determination and that was nice to see,” Priory coach Tyler Orf said.

And for Margulis, the season has started exactly as he envisioned — with a huge offensive performance and a small measure of revenge.

“It means a little more to go against these guys and get the win,” Margulis said.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.