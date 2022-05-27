MICDS battles past De Smet to win eighth consecutive MSLA championship

ST. CHARLES — Landon Gelven could taste the baby powder.

A senior attackman for the MICDS boys lacrosse team, Gelven was in the middle of the celebration as the Rams fans stormed the field, spraying the powder everywhere.

“I can taste it in my mouth. I was in the middle of it all,” Gelven said. “That’s what we come here to do. I was proud of the guys. It was a great day.”

And a historic one.

MICDS rallied from a first-quarter deficit to beat De Smet 7-4 in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association’s State Cup championship Friday night at Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University.

It’s the eighth consecutive title for MICDS (18-1) and the third in a row that has come against De Smet.

“We fought for this all year, since freshman year,” Gelven said. “We wanted to continue the tradition and fight through the adversity we faced in the first quarter. I think we did that.”

De Smet (14-5) put the Rams in a 3-1 hole behind a pair of goals by senior attackman Christopher Anderson and another by junior Nicholas Glarner. The Spartans' best defense was good offense that kept the ball away from the Rams.

“We were able to pressure them a little bit. I’m not sure they were expecting that,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said. “We were clearing well and getting good, long possession. That was our game plan and we executed pretty well in the first quarter.”

Gelven cut into the lead three minutes into the second quarter off a nice high pass from senior PJ Behan. He then evened the score at 3-3 with his second goal of the night with 2 minutes and 1 second to go when he fired the ball on goal as he was falling onto the turf.

MICDS prefers to play an aggressive, up-tempo style that piles up the goals. But De Smet made it hard on the Rams with a well-executed game plan.

“De Smet had a really good plan. They were frustrating us,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said. “It was a difficult game to put the ball in the net and it turned into a war of the weight room. I feel like our preparation there and how embedded it is in our culture was the difference in that game.”

De Smet nearly took the lead early in the third quarter when senior Seth Marcione fired a shot that got past MICDS goalkeeper George Herron and ricocheted off the goal post.

Senior attackman Mark Mintzlaff put the Rams ahead midway through the third quarter when he scored his second goal of the game. He was in front of the goal when a shot was saved but not controlled by De Smet goalkeeper Kyle Granquist. Mintzlaff snagged the rebound and fired it into the net.

Senior Bjorn Sjogren put the Rams up 5-3 a minute later.

Mintzlaff finished things off by scoring twice more in the fourth quarter to give him four in the match. His last goal made it 7-3 with 6:50 to play.

A year after being a role player, Mintzlaff’s responsibilities grew this season and he was up to the task. All he’s ever known is winning but there was something about being a senior and a bigger piece of the puzzle that resonated with him.

“Coming into this game as a starter and playing the whole game it’s a different feeling,” he said. “I was happy last year that we won but this is a different feeling. Scoring four goals and being a contributing player it feels good, it feels better than last year.”

De Smet finished as the runner-up for the third consecutive season. It didn’t feel the same as before. If anything, coming so close one more time only made it sting that much more.

“We keep getting here and we make a couple mistakes here and there and they take advantage of it. I think we’ll get it over time. Every year we chip away,” Douglas said. “It is frustrating for these guys. We’re not happy to be here anymore. We’re trying to win the game.”

