MICDS claims seventh successive championship with win over De Smet

TOWN AND COUNTRY — During a dominant stretch over the past several seasons, the MICDS boys lacrosse team often had to create a chip on its shoulder or invent a motivational strategy.
But with a chance to avenge a regular-season loss for the second game in a row and with a state championship on the line, no concocted hype was necessary.
Cam Curry scored five goals, sophomore George Herron made 10 saves and the Rams held De Smet to its lowest goal output of the season. That spelled a 10-6 victory for MICDS as it won its seventh consecutive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship Friday at CBC.
“It really does feel great to come back and avenge those games,” MICDS senior defender Grant Purdy said. “I wasn’t a part of those other state championship teams, but I have to imagine this feels different, just knowing we had some adversity we haven’t had to face in a while.”
Without a chip on his shoulder, Curry had plenty of space to place the offense on his shoulders in the second half. He broke open a 5-4 halftime lead with three goals in the third quarter.
Curry launched a low shot that hit the leg of De Smet goalie Kyle Granquist and trickled into the net, snuck through the middle of the Spartans defense for another goal and took a feed from senior Luke Auble to build a 9-5 lead after three quarters.
“With all my guys back, there is so much for (the defense) to take care of, someone is always open and it was me today,” Curry said.
MICDS (17-3) and Herron shut the door from there. He made excellent stops on De Smet junior Gavin Bomstad to end the third quarter and begin the fourth and denied seniors Carter Edwards and George Miles with highlight-reel saves in the waning minutes.
“George played an amazing game and he’s been really committed all season,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said. “He’s got three really good senior defenders in front of him who I’m sure give him a lot of confidence.”
The game was a rematch of the 2019 championship, won by MICDS 15-1.
But from the outset it was clear that De Smet was ready to go toe-to-toe with the Rams.
The Spartans (12-5) executed their game plan to perfection at the start. Propelled by a stellar save by junior Granquist and an early penalty on MICDS senior defender Will Kacmarek, the Spartans took advantage of their opportunity to grab the lead.
Bomstad, who scored the overtime game-winner in the Spartans semifinal win against CBC, maneuvered into the middle of the MICDS defense and scored on the man-advantage. Senior John Martin scored 37 seconds later to stake De Smet to an early 2-0 lead.
“We started well. We played our game and did the things we were asked to do,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said. “But they started to make some saves and win some faceoffs and they took care of their opportunities and we did not.”
It was a huge save by Herron that stemmed the tide and sent the Rams on a four-goal explosion of their own.
Senior Nick Scheele broke the ice by finishing a patient offensive possession with a goal at the side of the cage, Landon Gelvin ripped a riser into the top corner and Bobby Byrne gave the Rams the lead 18 seconds later on a feed from Luke Auble.
Scheele and Auble continued their outstanding playoff production, having combined for 16 goals in the Rams' two previous playoff games.
“After the loss to Chaminade, we had two weeks to practice and we started to figure out that guys like Luke Auble, Nick Scheele and Mark Mintzlaff can get to the middle of the field and finish and we started playing more ‘we’ ball than ‘me’ ball,” Curry said.
After Curry scored to give MICDS a 4-2 lead, De Smet found its offense once again erasing a scoreless drought of 17 minutes and 39 seconds when Martin converted after a timeout and Bomstad tucked a shot under the crossbar to tie the game.
But Landon Gelvin found the top corner with 12.5 seconds to play in the half to send MICDS into intermission with a slim one-goal lead, and Curry and the defense took care of it from there.
“They have some all-state goal scorers and we had to respect their shots and get out to their hands,” Purdy said. “I felt we did a really good job getting out and disrupting their shots.”
With Purdy, Kacmarek and Kai Tschudy putting the clamps down on defense and Curry and Gelvin finding the back of the net, the Rams picked the perfect night to play a complete game from start to finish.
“That’s the key. It’s tough to beat us when our guys are winning their matchups,” Kay said.