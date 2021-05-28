MICDS claims seventh successive lacrosse championship with win over De Smet

“We started well. We played our game and did the things we were asked to do,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said. “But they started to make some saves and win some faceoffs and they took care of their opportunities and we did not.”

It was a huge save by Herron that stemmed the tide and sent the Rams on a four-goal explosion of their own.

Senior Nick Scheele broke the ice by finishing a patient offensive possession with a goal at the side of the cage, Landon Gelvin ripped a riser into the top corner and Bobby Byrne gave the Rams the lead 18 seconds later on a feed from Luke Auble.

Scheele and Auble continued their outstanding playoff production, having combined for 16 goals in the Rams' two previous playoff games.

“After the loss to Chaminade, we had two weeks to practice and we started to figure out that guys like Luke Auble, Nick Scheele and Mark Mintzlaff can get to the middle of the field and finish and we started playing more ‘we’ ball than ‘me’ ball,” Curry said.

After Curry scored to give MICDS a 4-2 lead, De Smet found its offense once again erasing a scoreless drought of 17 minutes and 39 seconds when Martin converted after a timeout and Bomstad tucked a shot under the crossbar to tie the game.