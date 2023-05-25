Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brin Lewis had just finished a strong run to the Class 4 boys basketball quarterfinals with MICDS and was settling into his spring sport of lacrosse when misfortune struck early in his first game this season during the Rams' visit to North Carolina.

“It was the fourth minute and I broke my collarbone on a crease dive,” said Lewis, a senior attacker. “(The shot) went in, but I had to sit out six more weeks.”

That March 22 goal stood as Lewis' only tally for 42 days before he scored again in his return to the lineup May 3 and he has added nine more goals in just three games since then, including a season-high four in MICDS' 15-4 win over SLUH in Tuesday's Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association Class 2 State Cup semifinal game.

The win earned the second-seeded Rams (15-4) the right to play for their ninth consecutive state championship when they take on No. 1 seed De Smet (14-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lindenwood University's Harlan C. Hunter Stadium.

Third-seeded Ladue (7-8) and top-seed Kirkwood (10-9) will square off in the Class 1 final at 5 p.m. at Lindenwood.

“It was tough (being out), but at the end of the day, the team comes first and I realized if I complain about my injury, then the whole team's gonna complain,” said Lewis, who will attend Georgetown in the fall but not play any sports. “Really, I had to put the team first and that's what my contribution was. It's awesome (being back) and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's been great to get there.”

The Rams and Spartans have been there, done that in recent State Cup finals. This will mark the fourth straight time the two lacrosse powerhouses have met up in the title game, with MICDS winning each one as part of their current run of eight successive championships.

“We look forward to it,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said. “It's a familiar opponent at this point. It's usually a good game, so we'll see what happens. We're healthy, but they're really playing well, too. They beat SLUH by a lot, so it's gonna be a good game.”

The Rams graduated some strong talent from last year's title squad and didn't know what to expect early on, but they are back in a familiar place.

“Here we are, back again, and it's like we haven't skipped a beat,” Lewis said. “We've got our freshmen and sophomore guys stepping up, juniors and seniors stepping in places that they weren't in last year. But, we're all ready. We're battle-tested.”

Injured or not, Lewis has been one of the leaders in helping the younger Rams grow up quickly this season.

“Brin has a lot of attitude and energy and you feel the energy immediately when he gets on the field,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said. “It's been a lot of fun. The seniors have done a great job of bringing those young guys along. A lot of those young guys were competing for some spots and that created some anxiety in the locker room, but at this point, I think everyone sees each other as a brother and now they're just excited that we're accomplishing things.”

The Spartans — who knocked off Chaminade 14-6 in the other Class 2 semifinal Tuesday — are tired of being the bridesmaids to the Rams every year and would like nothing more than to bring home De Smet's first lacrosse state title since 2002.

“This is a really special opportunity. We all know what's at stake. We've all been here before. We're experienced in the finals. But, it would really be special to give De Smet another lacrosse state championship,” Spartans senior midfielder Kyle Sindelar said. “Last-ever game for De Smet, it's gonna mean a lot to me. We're just gonna leave it all there and hopefully we can finish this one off.”

Even though they have lost each of the last three State Cup finals and 13 of the last 15 matchups overall between the two teams, the Spartans will come into this year's title game with a 5-3 win over the Rams in their regular season matchup on April 18.

“We did beat them, but the thing about them is they get better every game,” Douglas said. “They're a different team when they show up in the State Cup.”

After so much title game disappointment the last three seasons, the Spartans are thankful to have yet another crack at the Rams.

“It means the world to me,” De Smet senior midfielder Tommy Ruder said. “I played with my brother (Nolan) my sophomore year — his senior year — and we lost there. That was a heartbreaker. Last year we had the team, but we lost. It was a heartbreaker. But, this year I think we're coming in with a different mindset and different attitude. I think everybody will see we'll be ready Friday.”

Meanwhile, MICDS is trying to not let the weight of going for a ninth straight title bog them down.

“It's the burden of pressure,” Kay said. “Honestly, at this point, I feel like this is a psych job. Many of these guys have not played significant roles in a game like what's about to happen on Friday night. So, it's just trying to keep a calm, fun environment at practice and making sure the guys understand that they're there for a reason.”

One thing each team said they won't do is let the opponent mess with their focus.

“We know we can beat any team in this league,” Sindelar said. “We don't need to focus on the other team. We're just gonna go out there and, if we play our game, things will go our way.”

Added Lewis, “De Smet's got a good team. They've got good pieces all around the field. We're just gonna come out and play our ball. This whole season, we've been focusing on us, not other teams. It's really been about building our team. And that's what our game plan is going in.”