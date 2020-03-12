MICDS makes statement by beating De Smet in rematch of title game

LADUE — The MICDS boys lacrosse team was not quite sure what the new season would hold.
The six-time defending Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association champions graduated 12 seniors, including four All-Americans, an all-state faceoff specialist and a shutdown goalie.
The Rams haven’t missed a beat.
Joe Condie and Cam Currie scored within the first two minutes, part of a performance that included nine different goal scorers and a suffocating defensive effort as MICDS erased any doubt it is still the team to beat, cruising to a 15-3 victory over last year’s state runner-up De Smet on Thursday.
MICDS (2-0) struck quickly when Condie ripped a blistering shot past De Smet senior goalkeeper Michael Vienhage just 44 seconds into the game. Currie connected on a bouncing shot just more than a minute later.
“We did lose a lot of firepower, but we have a lot of contributors and we’re definitely going to be a powerhouse this year,” said Currie, who led MICDS with four goals.
The Rams were dominant in winning faceoffs and in retrieving ground balls and dominated large swaths of possession time in the first half.
“The big focus in practice was ball control,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said. “Let’s win faceoffs, let’s run a nice offensive possession and make it feel like a really long game for the opponent, and we’re really happy with the result.”
De Smet (0-1) also came ready to play. The Spartans found shooting space within a stout MICDS defense, but four times in the first quarter MICDS senior goalkeeper Garrett Christian made tough saves, including on point-blank chances by De Smet junior Dominic Tacco and sophomore Jacob Curl in the early moments.
“I was a little nervous, but I knew the boys had my back,” Christian said. “I’m getting a lot of credit for today, but I owe it to everyone else out there. The defense was lock down and I love to see that.”
Christian made eight saves, and his solid play gave the Rams the opportunity to build on their lead. PJ Behan found the twine midway through the period and Landon Gelven ripped home a left-handed laser to give MICDS a 4-0 cushion after one quarter.
De Smet crept back into the game midway through the second quarter when junior John Martin scored on an underhand shot and Connor Clancy found the net 90 seconds later to cut the deficit to 6-2 at halftime.
Vienhage was strong throughout the half for the Spartans, stopping Gelven and Condie on tough saves late in the second period, part of a dynamic 15-save performance.
“Our goalie made a lot of saves he shouldn’t have to make, we kind of hung him out to dry,” De Smet coach Joe Douglas said. “We kept up with them for about 15 minutes of the first half, but that’s not enough. We weren’t as prepared and we weren’t as tough as them.”
MICDS simply had too many weapons coming from every direction in the second half. Sophomore Bjorn Sjogren and junior Luke Auble joined the scoring parade as the Rams put five goals on the board in the third quarter to build an 11-2 lead.
And the most seasoned unit for the Rams, the defense, closed the door from there. Anchored by returning All-Metro junior Will Kacmarek, the quickness and physicality of the defense was on full display, limiting De Smet to just three shots on goal in the second half.
“We worked really hard all off-season and this game really meant a lot to us,” Kacmarek said. “A lot of people doubted us and thought that it was (De Smet’s) year, but so far, nobody is close to stopping us.”
Joe Nicpon, Will Giles and Rahman Almousali rounded out the nine different goal-scorers for MICDS.
The Rams extended their winning streak against Missouri teams to 94 consecutive games, and they have won nine consecutive games against De Smet.
“We had to replace an awful lot of firepower, but I think with this group, they’re moldable, they want to learn, and ultimately they understand that they have to rely on each other,” Kay said.