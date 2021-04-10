MICDS spreads the love, rolls to victory against Rockhurst

LADUE — Crawford Bundy, as a senior captain, ensures that the MICDS boys lacrosse team is a close-knit group.

On the field, Bundy and the Rams are at their best when they are standing far apart.

Bundy utilized huge swaths of open space to score six goals and junior Mark Mintzlaff added five as MICDS put on an offensive clinic in a 17-4 victory over Rockhurst on Saturday at Ron Holtman Stadium in the first meeting between the programs since 2012.

“At the beginning of the season we were collapsed together, and we didn’t give teammates an opportunity to make plays,” Bundy said. “But our plan coming into this game was to spread out and give our athletes space to operate.”

MICDS (6-0) worked its plan to perfection as Bundy figured in on three goals in the first 1 minute 7 seconds of the game, all set up by creative faceoff wins by senior Walter Ralph, who used his stick, body and feet to earn possession for the Rams.

First, Bundy found Landon Gelven cutting behind the defense 17 seconds into the game. Then, he circled around the cage to rip a shot into the top corner and finally sprinted right and fired a shot to his left to complete the opening blitz.