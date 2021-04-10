MICDS spreads the love, rolls to victory against Rockhurst

LADUE — Crawford Bundy, as a senior captain, ensures that the MICDS boys lacrosse team is a close-knit group.
On the field, Bundy and the Rams are at their best when they are standing far apart.
Bundy utilized huge swaths of open space to score six goals and junior Mark Mintzlaff added five as MICDS put on an offensive clinic in a 17-4 victory over Rockhurst on Saturday at Ron Holtman Stadium in the first meeting between the programs since 2012.
“At the beginning of the season we were collapsed together, and we didn’t give teammates an opportunity to make plays,” Bundy said. “But our plan coming into this game was to spread out and give our athletes space to operate.”
MICDS (6-0) worked its plan to perfection as Bundy figured in on three goals in the first 1 minute 7 seconds of the game, all set up by creative faceoff wins by senior Walter Ralph, who used his stick, body and feet to earn possession for the Rams.
First, Bundy found Landon Gelven cutting behind the defense 17 seconds into the game. Then, he circled around the cage to rip a shot into the top corner and finally sprinted right and fired a shot to his left to complete the opening blitz.
“We knew this was a good team that we hadn’t played in a while, so we knew we had to bring the energy and get our sideline going,” said Bundy, a Georgetown signee. “When we play with high energy and confidence in one another, we put balls in the back of the net, and we can get on a roll.”
And the Rams kept it rolling.
With midfielders setting up at the 40-yard line and attackers with their heels on the end line, MICDS gave their multi-sport athletes the chance to work in space and create their own shot or find open teammates.
Mintzlaff scored on a perfect feed from Gelvin, and senior Cam Curry added two more, including a high bouncing shot with 14 seconds remaining to give MICDS a 7-1 first quarter lead.
“We are certainly at our best when we use the depth of the field and the width of the field,” MICDS coach Andy Kay said. “We have such good athleticism, that if teams want to come out and play us, we just feel we’re going to beat them in the open space.”
Mintzlaff scored three more times in the second quarter on assists from Bundy, Gelven and junior Kai Tschudy as MICDS opened a 13-2 halftime advantage.
“That’s the best offense that we’ve played in a long time with our commitment to sharing the ball,” Kay said.
The MICDS defense had a different philosophy when it came to spacing. Led by Ohio University football commit Will Kacmarek, the defense allowed Rockhurst no time and space, forcing the Hawklets into off-target passes and shots.
“We like to get on their hands, rush their passes and really mess with their whole flow and scheme to get them out of their comfort zone,” Kacmarek said.
The two Rockhurst goals in the first half were assisted by MICDS mistakes.
The Rams were issued two penalties on the same play, which resulted in a goal by junior Cooper Goss; and a midfield turnover resulted in a goal in transition by freshman Luke McNamara.
“We struggled with some turnovers today and we got out of control at times, so there’s always stuff to work on,” Mintzlaff said.
Rockhurst (4-2), which started four freshmen and three sophomores, seemed to get its footing in the third quarter, surrendering three goals and scoring twice while matching the Rams in the faceoff circle and on ground ball collection.
“We’re very young, and I thought my guys did a little better job settling in,” Rockhurst coach Tim Reidy said. “I told my team, if you come over here and get smacked around like that, you’re going to fear no one back home (in Kansas City).”
And with an MICDS offense that has scored at least 17 goals in five of its first six games, and a newfound commitment on spacing the field, the Rams seem poised to continue to put distance between themselves and the competition.
“We have a long stretch coming up with some good games on the schedule, so we just want to keep our bodies healthy, keep safe and try to get to a state championship,” Bundy said.