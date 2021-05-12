Morton motors Kirkwood past Webster Groves to claim first 'Mini Frisco Bell'

“It really starts when you have goalie making saves and your defense making plays,” Morton said. “I was lucky to have five goals, but it wasn’t about me, it was about everybody.”

Kirkwood junior Charlie King and Webster Groves senior Thomas Harrelson exchanged goals to open the second half, but just like in many of the football battles that trace back to 1898, an unsung hero emerged.

Titsworth, who had scored only one goal coming into the game, sprinted right and fired a shot over the shoulder of Williamson for his second goal of the night and provided a three-goal cushion for Kirkwood after three quarters.

“I just wanted to come out here and try not to think too hard about the importance of the game,” Titsworth said. “I just wanted to focus on the present and what I needed to do.”

Webster Groves continually saw possessions disappear in the netting of Cornell, who made 12 saves in the second half, and the Pioneers controlled the play in the fourth quarter, scoring four times, including one by senior football running back and lacrosse midfielder Gerald Jackson.