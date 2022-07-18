Priory's Ramey transforms misfortune of knee injuries into future career path

Jack Ramey recognized the sound and knew what it meant.

During a back-and-forth lacrosse game March 29 against Vianney, the Priory senior felt his right knee give way, sat on the turf and realized his high school athletic career was over.

“It’s a unique pop,” Ramey said. “Once you’ve done it once, you just know.”

In fact, it was the fourth time one of Ramey's knees required a medical procedure during his high school athletic career, but his story is not one of heartbreak, but rather a lesson in curiosity, resilience and gratitude.

Ramey will head to the University of Missouri this fall to study pre-med, a path forged by his ability to convert misfortune into inspiration.

“(The knee injuries) really helped me discover what I want to do with my life,” Ramey said. “Hopefully, in the future, I’ll be able to fix up a kid and get him back to playing a sport he loves.”

At the University of Missouri, Ramey will reconnect with Dr. Patrick Smith, the head team physician for Missouri athletics and the orthopedic surgeon who performed the surgical procedures on Ramey’s knees.

“I’m going to shadow him for some ACL surgeries. He said it’s only right that I get to see some (surgeries) after he’s done a few on me,” Ramey said.

Ramey’s athletic talent was quickly apparent as the only freshman to earn a spot on the Priory lacrosse roster. He made the varsity football team the next fall as a sophomore linebacker, but during a game against John Burroughs, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee.

During his surgery, Ramey received stem cell injections and developed an acute curiosity for the process of reconstructing a knee.

“(Dr. Smith) said I’m the only one who has sat up and watched,” Ramey said. “They had a camera in my knee and I was looking at it. He said normally everyone is on the gas, passed out.”

The injury wiped out the remainder of his sophomore athletic seasons, including basketball and lacrosse.

After extensive physical therapy, Ramey returned as a junior to play every game of a five-game football season truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic and led the Ravens with 35 tackles while catching five passes for 116 yards.

“Those were some great memories. That was the only time I ever got to play a full season other than my freshman year,” Ramey said.

Ramey decided not to play basketball as a junior to prepare for a breakout lacrosse season. He scored a goal on his first shot attempt in the season-opener against Kirkwood.

Moments later, he suffered an ACL and meniscus tear in his right knee.

“I got to hang my hat on leading St. Louis in shooting percentage,” Ramey said with a smile. “It may be a little bit of a loophole only being 1 for 1.”

Upon further examination, Dr. Smith found tears in the ACL and meniscus of the left knee. Ramey had both his right and left knees surgically repaired, and again, he was intrigued by the process.

“I’d ask questions, and I found out that I’m really interested in it,” Ramey said. “It’s helped me discover what I want to do.”

Priory lacrosse coach Tyler Orf added, “I think he could read an MRI at this point.”

Ramey spent his senior football season on the sidelines working with a young linebacking corps. He was cleared for athletic competition in January, and when the spring lacrosse season arrived, Ramey felt in top physical condition.

“I worked pretty hard at physical therapy,” Ramey said. “I had something to look forward to and push myself for.”

He scored twice in the season-opener against Ladue and tallied six goals and four assists in Priory’s first win of the season, a 17-7 victory at Republic.

In the Ravens’ next game, Ramey scored an important goal in a 7-6 victory against Vianney, but early in the third quarter he heard the eerily-familiar pop.

“I wasn’t very happy,” Ramey understated. “This was the season I was hoping to stay healthy.”

He spent the remainder of his senior lacrosse season on the sidelines teaching freshman Mick Murphy and sophomore Grant McGowan the finer points of the attacker position.

“We’d certainly rather have him on the field, but it was nice to have another set of eyes out there,” Orf said. “When the ball went back the other way, he’d talk to Mick and Grant, ‘Hey, you have to pop to that ball, get your head up and attack the defender,’ and they responded.”

Despite season-ending injuries in both football and lacrosse during his high school career, Ramey attended every practice and team meeting and stayed heavily involved. He was voted a senior captain of the lacrosse team three weeks after his injury for his continued leadership and commitment to the program.

“It would have been easy for me to give up and fade away from the program. I had an excuse to just do my own thing,” Ramey said. “I’ve done my best to lead by example. It shows the guys that resiliency and dedication is something that our team is centered around.”

His most recent injury did not require surgery due to an internal brace near his ACL that saved his knee from extensive damage. It was a welcomed development that has Ramey contemplating another return to the playing field.

“I’d like to play club lacrosse at Mizzou next year. My mother has forbidden it, so there will have to be some negotiating going on there,” Ramey said with a laugh. “I would just like to stay around the sport. I love it.”

For Ramey, a turbulent high school athletics career has not caused bitterness but rather gratitude for the experiences he shared with his teammates and excitement for what the future holds.

“Obviously, I would have liked to stay healthy, but high school sports has been one of the most impactful things in my life,” Ramey said. “Even without playing, the brotherhood you feel is something that’s unique to high school sports and something you only get to experience once in your life.”