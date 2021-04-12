Schumacher sparks Eureka to victory against Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — When Eureka senior Jeremiah Schumacher has the ball in his stick, his dazzling footwork and blistering shot are mesmerizing.
But what he does without the ball is just as dynamic.
Schumacher scored three goals and his ability to cause turnovers and scoop contested ground balls Monday helped Eureka defeat Kirkwood 8-4 at E.L. Lyons Memorial Stadium.
A massive crowd was in attendance for the second successive Kirkwood home game with food trucks stationed outside the stadium to raise money for the Charitable Trust for the children of Nicole Jones.
Jones, the mother of a Kirkwood lacrosse player, died March 24 after falling from a fourth-floor balcony during a senior class trip to Cancun.
Kirkwood lacrosse coach Christopher Luckett helped in arranging the food truck fundraiser for the games against Lafayette on April 8 and Eureka on Monday, two schools that also had students who attended the trip to Cancun.
“Any time somebody has a loss, this community is really good about coming together,” Luckett said.
Kirkwood junior Andrew Morton opened the scoring with a goal three minutes into the game, sending the large Pioneers student section into a frenzy, but the field quickly began to tilt in Eureka’s favor thanks to Schumacher.
Schumacher raced to the cage and drained a right-handed shot to tie the score, then unleashed a left-handed missile to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It was the 24th and 25th goals of the season for Schumacher, who is among the area leaders in goal scoring, but it was his ability to retrieve the ball after Eureka lost possession that helped the Wildcats regain momentum.
“I’ve learned that you just don’t want to be good at one thing, you want to be a well-rounded player,” Schumacher said. “My job is not just to score goals, but if we turn the ball over, to get upfield, work the ball and get it back so we can run another offensive possession.”
Eureka (4-4) began the second quarter on a man-advantage, and the Wildcats worked the ball to the side of the cage where Nicholas Ripson ripped a shot into the twine 29 seconds into the period.
Another man-advantage situation late in the quarter resulted in a goal from the same spot, when Nathan Daniels uncorked a bouncing shot to give Eureka a 4-1 lead at halftime.
“We did a good job being physical, reacting to ground balls and controlling possessions,” Eureka coach Tim Ganey said of the strong first half.
But Eureka, which squandered a two-goal halftime lead in a 9-8 loss to Lindbergh a day earlier, quickly saw its lead evaporate again.
On a man-advantage, Kirkwood senior Gerald Jackson found the cage from 20 yards away early in the third quarter, and senior Zach Hetlage followed from almost the identical spot 1 minute 32 seconds later to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Compounding the anxious moments for Eureka was the outstanding goaltending of the aptly named Pioneers junior netminder Brick Cornell who made 13 second half saves, including several on dangerous shots from Schumacher.
“Brick was incredible. This is one of the best games he’s had all season and our defense played great,” Luckett said.
But midway through the third period, an excellent Cornell save deflected directly into the stick Ripson at the side of the cage for a goal. Schumacher launched a left-handed laser 27 seconds later and Eureka regained its three-goal cushion.
“Lacrosse is game of momentum swings and all that matters is that you have to be able to punch back really quick and get back at it,” Ripson said.
After Jackson scored for Kirkwood (2-4) to cut the deficit to 6-4, Eureka was assessed four separate penalties in the final quarter, including a two-minute, man-down situation, but defender Cameron Nichols, goalie Andrew Stubblefield and the Wildcats kept the ball out of their net.
“It’s frustrating getting penalty after penalty, but I think we all kept our cool, stayed disciplined and played the defense that we know,” Nichols said.
After recovering from the man-down situations, Schumacher forced a turnover to help set up Daniels' second goal and then assisted on the final tally by Nathan Bridges, showing the Quincy University signee is far more than just a goal scorer.
“Having that many turnovers coming from an attackman is such a big advantage,” Ganey said. “He really takes pride in getting the ball back and getting us extra possessions.”