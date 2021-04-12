Schumacher sparks Eureka to victory against Kirkwood

Schumacher raced to the cage and drained a right-handed shot to tie the score, then unleashed a left-handed missile to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was the 24th and 25th goals of the season for Schumacher, who is among the area leaders in goal scoring, but it was his ability to retrieve the ball after Eureka lost possession that helped the Wildcats regain momentum.

“I’ve learned that you just don’t want to be good at one thing, you want to be a well-rounded player,” Schumacher said. “My job is not just to score goals, but if we turn the ball over, to get upfield, work the ball and get it back so we can run another offensive possession.”

Eureka (4-4) began the second quarter on a man-advantage, and the Wildcats worked the ball to the side of the cage where Nicholas Ripson ripped a shot into the twine 29 seconds into the period.

Another man-advantage situation late in the quarter resulted in a goal from the same spot, when Nathan Daniels uncorked a bouncing shot to give Eureka a 4-1 lead at halftime.

“We did a good job being physical, reacting to ground balls and controlling possessions,” Eureka coach Tim Ganey said of the strong first half.