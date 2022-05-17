Siebert, Wingbermuehle boost Seckman to playoff victory over Vianney

KIRKWOOD — Seckman junior Eli Wingbermuehle has an aptness for buzzer-beating goals and a reputation for being “jumpy.”

Both tendencies were on display Tuesday.

Wingbermuehle scored three goals, including two of the wildest of the season, and Sam Siebert made 16 saves to help Seckman defeat Vianney 9-7 in the first round of the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state championship playoffs at Don Heeb Field.

Seckman (8-5), which won three playoff games in its first Show Me Cup appearance last season, won in its first attempt at the MSLA state bracket and advanced to play De Smet (12-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at De Smet.

With a three-goal lead in the final seconds of the third quarter, Seckman senior Bryce Latimer launched a pass from behind his own goal that landed between players, bounced high over the head a Vianney defender, and dropped into the awaiting stick of Wingbermuehle with only green turf, a goalie and quickly expiring scoreboard clock in front of him.

“I looked at the clock when Bryce threw it and I saw 8 seconds, so I knew I had to shoot it,” Wingbermuehle said.

Wingbermuehle scored with a fraction of a second remaining to give Seckman a 7-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but any momentum the Jaguars took into the break was ripped away by Vianney’s leading point-producer Bennett Breheny.

Breheny, who was shadowed throughout the game by Latimer, scored twice in 1 minute and 10 seconds with the help of costly Seckman turnovers.

Tyler Foerstel intercepted an errant pass and fed Breheny for the first goal, and Breheny made his own theft of a pass and stood alone in front of Siebert to cut the deficit to 7-5 early in the fourth quarter.

But Siebert saved his best moments for when his defense was in disarray. He dropped to his knees to block a point-blank shot by Chris Gibson, and stuffed Foerstel twice from in tight to maintain the two-goal lead for the Jaguars.

“As a goalie, you need to have a very bad memory. If you think about the ones that just went in, you’re not going to save the next one,” Siebert said. “It was awesome to give a chance to the rest of the team.”

Wingbermuehle jumped at that chance. Or rather got “jumpy.” He received a pass at the top of the formation and unleashed a blistering shot that actually punctured the net. The ball flew through the end zone and past the football goal posts, but an alert official saw that, in fact, it had entered the goal and singed through the twine.

“I’ve done that in practice before, but that’s the first time I’ve ever done it in a game. I felt pretty good with myself afterwards,” Wingbermuehle said.

Goals by Vianney’s Jack Brennan and Kyle Missy sliced the deficit to 8-7 with three minutes to play, and a win of the following faceoff by Otto Ottinger harkened memories of April 9 when the Griffins erased a 10-goal deficit to defeat CBC 18-17.

But Seckman regained possession on a steal by DJ Erson, which set up the game-clinching goal by Adam Herrick and inspired a celebratory backflip by Wingbermuehle.

“I just get a little jumpy sometimes,” Wingbermuehle said.

Vianney (8-10) entered the contest averaging 14.5 goals over its previous six games, but Seckman was ready for the challenge. Latimer shadowed Breheny which tasked the remaining defenders to play five-on-five.

Senior Jack Knoll deflected two shot attempts and caused two turnovers in the opening six minutes, and any clean look at the net was swallowed up by Siebert, who entered the game with an area-best .650 save percentage.

“It was just playing team defense, rotating like we were supposed to and having even other’s back,” Knoll said.

The Seckman attackmen capitalized on their own defensive skill to score first when sophomore Tanner Culleton intercepted a Vianney clearing attempt and fed Wingbermuehle 1:05 into the game.

The Vianney attackmen used that same formula of in the second quarter to take control of play. A Tyler Foerstel steal and dish to Breheny put Vianney on the board and 1:09 later, a sidearm shot by Kyle Missy eluded Siebert to give the Griffins a 2-1 lead.

Seckman achieved its first sustained possession seven minutes into the second period and Brent Norris made it count, sliding off a defender and firing a lefty missile that sent the teams into halftime tied 2-2.

“We got bit by our slow starts again,” Vianney coach Jeff Benton said. “I didn’t expect it to be 2-2 at half.”

Culleton asserted himself in the third quarter, scoring three times, and when Wingbermuehle scored the buzzer-beater, it appeared the Jaguars were in command, but a valiant Vianney comeback eventually disappeared into the catching net of Siebert and through the jumpiness of Wingbermuehle.

“We just get a different kind of energy in the playoffs,” Wingbermuehle said.

