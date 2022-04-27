Stanton adds goal-scorer to list of talents, helps Lindbergh defeat Seckman

SAPPINGTON — Lindbergh sophomore Brady Stanton has excelled as a FOGO, a faceoff specialist who faces off, then gets off the field.

But with the Flyers in the midst of a three-game losing streak, Stanton looked to expand his contributions.

“I decided to step it up a little bit,” Stanton said.

Stanton dominated faceoffs and also scored twice in helping Lindbergh defeat Seckman 10-7 on Wednesday in a rematch of last season’s Show Me Cup championship.

Lindbergh (8-5), which has won eight of nine meetings with Seckman, defeated the Jaguars 11-7 last May 28 to capture their third Show Me Cup championship since 2014.

Seckman (6-4) was ready for the rematch.

Tanner Culleton deposited a perfect feed from Brent Norris, and Nathan Greenfield capitalized on another long possession as Seckman utilized precise ball movement and extreme patience to grab an early 2-0 lead.

“They controlled the ball at the start of the game, and it seemed like every time they had a good possession, they were scoring,” Lindbergh coach Corey Paffrath said.

Stanton decided the answer to limiting good possessions was to allow no possessions.

He won the following faceoff, delivered a pass to junior Victor Knese, who fired a strike to senior Quinn Sweeney as Lindbergh scored a goal in eight seconds.

Freshman Luke Wolfard scored off a pass from senior Nathan Benson to tie the score, and then Stanton went to work offensively.

He accepted a pass near the side of the cage, dodged a defender and beat Seckman goalie Sam Siebert to put the Flyers ahead to stay.

“That goal was dirty,” Lindbergh defender Garrett Greeno said.

Stanton entered the game with only six goals on the season but scored twice Wednesday, including a momentum-shifting goal in the third quarter to pump the brakes on a Seckman comeback attempt.

“Brady has come a long way. He’s always been a faceoff stud and he’s recently been working on his dodging,” Paffrath said. “When he had the right matchup, we would put him at one of the spots we like to (attack) from, nobody slid to him and he buried it.”

Stanton and Benson continued to win faceoffs as Lindbergh scored six consecutive goals to take a 6-2 lead.

"It's just about being quick with your hands and getting the ball out before the other team has a chance to get it from you," Stanton said of his faceoff excellence.

Most scoring plays began with Benson, who received the ball 38 yards from the goal, heading downhill, dodging a defender and making a play for his teammates.

“Starting at the top, I can build up some speed to beat the defender, move the ball and get a good look for an assist,” said Benson who scored three goals and added an assist.

After facilitating his teammates, Benson received an excellent pass from Wolfard to give Lindbergh an 8-4 lead with 25 seconds to play in the half, a lead the Flyers appeared to be taking into halftime, but an untimely turnover sent Culleton alone on a breakaway in the final seconds.

Culleton beat the buzzer by a fraction of a second, leapt in the air in jubilation and sent Seckman into halftime with heaps of momentum.

Somehow, it did not shake the resolve of the Flyers.

They held Seckman scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half before Stanton scored on a sprint after an excellent save and clearing pass by senior goalie Nathan Martinez.

“That’s the great thing about our team is our mentality. Any mistake that they make, they flush it and move forward,” Paffrath said.

Lindbergh's defense cleaned up the rest. It caused turnovers, held Seckman to two second-half goals and held Jaguars’ second leading scorer Eli Wingbermuehle without a point.

“We call it ‘bulldog.’ Any time the guy at the top would get the ball, we would get on them so they can’t make a pass,” Greeno said. “We were able disrupt them, get some double (teams) and then get the ground balls.”

Seckman coach Ian Brosch made an adjustment in the fourth quarter by allowing senior Jack Knoll to take the faceoffs, a move that helped Seckman gain more possessions, but turnovers and limited time with the ball eventually proved too much to overcome.

“Clearing was a problem, a lot of unforced turnovers and a lot of missed opportunities at the cage with poor shot selection. Just not our day at the office,” Brosch said.

For Benson, a senior captain, Lindbergh took a big step forward Wednesday in snapping a three-game losing streak which included a heartbreaking 9-8 loss to Vianney in which the Flyers held a late lead.

“Those three games in a row that we lost, we definitely could have won. We just needed to find our heart and find our intensity. We found our groove again.” Benson said.