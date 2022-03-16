Sweeney's big night helps Lindbergh continue blazing start with victory against Kirkwood

SAPPINGTON — The Lindbergh boys lacrosse team breaks each huddle with the phrase “Burn the Boats,” an allusion to Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortéz, who legend says gave this command upon reaching the shores of the new world.

“It’s a mentality to play every play like it’s your last, not giving yourself the opportunity to retreat,” Lindbergh coach Corey Paffrath said. “You have no option but to succeed at what you’re doing.”

Senior Quinn Sweeney has embodied that mentality, and Lindbergh is basking in success.

Sweeney scored six goals Wednesday, and Lindbergh continuously thwarted comeback attempts from Kirkwood, as the Flyers defeated the Pioneers 12-9 at Lindbergh High.

Lindbergh (5-0), which also received a hat trick from freshman Jack Plager, is off to its best start since 2014, the first of three seasons when the Flyers captured the Show Me Cup championship.

Sweeney began his scoring spree in style. Trailing 1-0, he pinballed through a sea of Kirkwood defenders and unleashed a reverse, over the shoulder shot that tied the score.

He bookended a three-goal run for the Flyers by accepting a perfect feed from Plager and depositing another quick shot under the crossbar to give Lindbergh a 3-1 lead.

Sweeney, who scored 27 goals as a junior midfielder, already has netted 22 in five games this year.

“We’re working the offense better this year. We’re sharing the ball more, everyone is getting more touches and that’s leading to everyone’s success,” Sweeney said.

And throughout the second quarter, every time Kirkwood scored, Sweeney answered the call.

After a goal by Kirkwood freshman Cooper Terry cut the Lindbergh lead to 3-2, Sweeney parked himself in a stationary position at the side of the net and quickly deposited a pass from Plager.

Sweeney answered a goal by Kirkwood junior Ryan Bueschling 42 seconds later by again absorbing contact before firing, and then completed his five-goal half by slinging a shot past Kirkwood goalie Brick Cornett with 33 seconds remaining to give the Flyers a 6-4 lead at intermission.

“He can do it all, and he has the size, so nobody is going to push him around,” Paffrath said. “He is the definition of the “burn the boats” mentality and the driving force of our team.”

Three times Kirkwood sliced the deficit to one goal in the first half, and all three times, Lindbergh answered with the next one.

“That just comes down to our grittiness. They see the other team score and instead of getting down, they think, ‘Let’s get the next one,’” Paffrath said.

Sweeney showed off more of his arsenal by opening the second half with an underhanded shot to give Lindbergh its first three-goal cushion of the game.

And the rest of the Flyers’ began to join him on the scoring sheet.

A goal by Brady Stanton and a pair by Plager ballooned the Lindbergh advantage to 11-6 midway through the fourth quarter.

Plager, the grandson of former St. Louis Blues defenseman Barclay Plager, has assimilated perfectly into the offensive structure of the Flyers, and his chemistry with Sweeney shined throughout the game.

“Quinn does a great job. I’m just trying to absorb it all so when I’m an upperclassman I can carry it on to the team,” Plager said.

Kirkwood (1-1) who was playing without its leading scorer from last year Andrew Morton, who sat out the game due to injury, found a surge of offense late in the fourth quarter.

Bueschling, senior Charlie King and junior Evan Cleveland scored in a 1 minute 23 second span as the Pioneers worked the ball around the perimeter, found the open shot and cut the deficit to 11-9 with just under two minutes to play.

“We tried to make adjustments, but our style is just run, and sometimes, we didn’t slow it when we needed to,” Kirkwood coach Chris Luckett said.

But after a timeout, Lindbergh senior Nathan Benson escaped a double-team at midfield, then avoided more traps behind the goal before finding junior Victor Knese for the game-sealing goal.

“We like to ice it,” Benson said. “We set some picks behind the cage and we were able to keep it away from the defense.”

And despite Kirkwood continually narrowing the Lindbergh lead, the Flyers never surrendered it, staying true to their mantra.

“We never took our foot of the gas tonight, and everybody was working together,” Sweeney said. “We’re all buying into the mentality that we need to have to come out and win these games.”