Signed to play NCAA Division I lacrosse for Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. The 6-foot lacrosse midfielder is fresh off helping De Smet’s ice hockey team as a defenseman to its first Mid-States Challenge Cup title since 2010. Ruder has been close to championship status on the lacrosse field with the Spartans, as well, as he’s played for MSLA State Championship runners-up each of the last two seasons. As a junior, Ruder had nine goals and 11 assists to go along with 57 ground balls. He scored once in De Smet’s 11-10 victory against Chaminade in the MSLA semifinals, then had five ground balls in the title game loss to MICDS.