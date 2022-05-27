Wentzville stuns Kirkwood in overtime to win Show Me Cup

ST. CHARLES — Andrew Stapf made his 25th save, then set up the game-winning goal Friday night.

The Wentzville boys lacrosse club’s senior goalkeeper, Stapf saved Kirkwood’s shot in the final minute of overtime and fired the ball down the field. Sophomore midfielder Andrew Dundore scooped up the ball, went toward the goal and laid a pass off to senior attackman Jake Cordes.

Cordes reared back and fired the ball into the net with 21.3 seconds to play to lift Wentzville to a thrilling 12-11 over Kirkwood in the Show Me Cup final at Hunter Stadium on the campus of Lindenwood University.

“It’s amazing,” Cordes said. “I’ve never been a part of this, it’s great.”

It’s an improbable win for Wentzville (10-8), which lost all seven of its matches in April before ripping off six successive wins on its way to Friday’s season-ending victory.

“This game felt like a culmination of the season,” Stapf said. “We went into overtime, we had to work for every ground ball, we had to work just as hard.”

Named the player of the game for his stellar work in goal, Stapf remained poised in the extra period despite both teams trading goals in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

“I felt cool, I felt confident. I had faith in my team,” Stapf said. “No one works harder than us.”

Kirkwood finished 12-6.

That Wentzville was in even in this position is remarkable. Last spring the program was short on bodies. So the players took matters into their own hands and did what they could to pump up the numbers.

“Last year we had seven varsity players and we went out and recruited,” Stapf said. “We had to put our heads down and work extra hard to be here.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.