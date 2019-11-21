Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2019 boys soccer all-conference:
Player of the year: M Jack Schwering, so., O'Fallon Christian
Newcomer of the year: D Ben Versemann, fr., Lutheran St. Charles
Goalkeeper of the year: Mason Levitt, sr., DuBourg
Coach of the year: Steve Bettlach, DuBourg
FIRST TEAM
F Austin Franklin, sr., Trinity
F Chase Heath, jr., O'Fallon Christian
M Ben Gueck, jr., Lutheran St. Charles
M Stevie Loretta, sr., DuBourg
M Ayden McNeil, jr., O'Fallon Christian
M Tommy Sonntag, sr., Trinity
D Cameron Booth, so., Duchesne
D Cuinn Lurtz, so., Lutheran St. Charles
D Matt Sullivan, sr., DuBourg
D/M Blake King, jr., DuBourg
SECOND TEAM
F Caleb Bryant, sr., O'Fallon Christian
F Ryan Hill, jr., Duchesne
M Adam McNeil, jr., O'Fallon Christian
M Danny Parks, so., Duchesne
M Tyler Schonhoff, sr., Trinity
M Phil Thaemert, sr., Lutheran St. Charles
M/F Elliot Johnson, sr., DuBourg
D Tommy Fink, so., Duchesne
D Luke Gantner, sr., Trinity
D Ben Versemann, fr., Lutheran St. Charles