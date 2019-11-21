Subscribe for 99¢

Archdiocesan Athletics Association, Small division, 2019 boys soccer all-conference:

Player of the year: M Jack Schwering, so., O'Fallon Christian

Newcomer of the year: D Ben Versemann, fr., Lutheran St. Charles

Goalkeeper of the year: Mason Levitt, sr., DuBourg

Coach of the year: Steve Bettlach, DuBourg

FIRST TEAM

F Austin Franklin, sr., Trinity

F Chase Heath, jr., O'Fallon Christian

M Ben Gueck, jr., Lutheran St. Charles

M Stevie Loretta, sr., DuBourg

M Ayden McNeil, jr., O'Fallon Christian

M Tommy Sonntag, sr., Trinity

D Cameron Booth, so., Duchesne

D Cuinn Lurtz, so., Lutheran St. Charles

D Matt Sullivan, sr., DuBourg

D/M Blake King, jr., DuBourg

SECOND TEAM

F Caleb Bryant, sr., O'Fallon Christian

F Ryan Hill, jr., Duchesne

M Adam McNeil, jr., O'Fallon Christian

M Danny Parks, so., Duchesne

M Tyler Schonhoff, sr., Trinity

M Phil Thaemert, sr., Lutheran St. Charles

M/F Elliot Johnson, sr., DuBourg

D Tommy Fink, so., Duchesne

D Luke Gantner, sr., Trinity

D Ben Versemann, fr., Lutheran St. Charles

