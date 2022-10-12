Altes makes two big saves in shootout to help Gibault oust Freeburg in regional semifinal

FREEBURG — Andy Altes was feeling jittery, but no one could tell.

Altes, a junior goalkeeper, stopped two attempts in a penalty-kick shootout Wednesday as the Gibault boys soccer team beat Freeburg 2-1 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Freeburg Regional.

The Hawks outscored the Midgets 4-3 in the tiebreaker after the teams battled to a 1-all tie through regulation and overtime.

“That was nerve-wracking,” Altes said. “But I got it done. I just tried to read (the shooters’) hips and follow their eyes wherever they went.”

Asked whether saving two penalty kicks was his biggest thrill of the season, Altes said: “No doubt, especially in this situation.”

Gibault (7-10) advanced into the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday against Columbia (15-6-1). The teams met once in the regular season, with Columbia winning 1-0 on Sept. 13 at Oerter Park.

Freeburg, which was hoping to get an opportunity to win its second regional title in school history, finished 13-4-1 under first-year coach Tyler Krauss.

“Freeburg played phenomenal,” first-year Gibault coach Matt Burke said. “They had a monster season. Tyler’s done a great job with them.

“We’re battle-tested. Our schedule is tough. Every game has kind of been like this for us, so it’s nothing new. We’ll keep playing. Now we get Columbia on Friday. It should be fun.”

Freeburg took a 1-0 lead on junior Neil Thompson’s rebound goal in the fourth minute that was out of Altes’ reach.

Gibault, however, got the equalizer in the 24th minute when senior Andrew Feldker smacked a hard shot from high in the box off a Midgets defender. The ball was redirected, giving junior goalie Lain Krauss no chance to make the save.

“That was unlucky,” Tyler Krauss said. “It’s an own goal off a deflection. That’s just an unfortunate goal. Those happen in soccer. You hate it when they do, but they happen.”

From that juncture, both teams enjoyed strong possession, but intense defensive pressure by both sides prohibited consistent connection of passes

Eighty minutes of regulation was followed by two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods that took the game to penalty kicks. Freeburg sophomore Sam Rauckman came close to scoring in the second overtime when his long shot clanged off the football crossbar.

Both teams made their first three PKs before Altes made his first save. Junior Brady Biffar converted to put the Hawks ahead 4-3 in the shootout, and Altes followed with another save that clinched the outcome.

On both saves, Altes pretty much held his ground, moving neither right nor left.

“It looks like we didn’t quite put them in the corner quite far enough,” Krauss said. “PKs are something we’ve kind of struggled with. We’ve been in two already and lost both. It wasn’t one of our best showings.

“(But) I’m proud of these boys. I’m beyond proud. Every single one of them has played beyond his potential and we as a team have far exceeded my expectations. We would have loved to play in a regional championship and get some hardware, but what these boys have done on the field this year is amazing.”

The Hawks’ victory avenged a 2-0 loss to Freeburg on Sept. 23. It was the first of five consecutive defeats by Gibault, which suddenly has regrouped with 8-0 victories over Valmeyer and the tight decision against Freeburg.

“Our coach has kept us together,” Altes said. “That’s helped us. He got us pumped up for the game and kept us in it. All thanks go out to that guy. I love playing for him.”

Burke was well aware how fortunate the Hawks were to survive and advance.

“Both teams played amazing,” he said. “To go 100 minutes and then have to settle it in shots, it is what it is. One break of the ball and we’re upset and they’re celebrating going to play Friday. That’s the way soccer goes.”

Krauss said the postgame talk with his players was difficult. As is typical when seasons end sooner than desired, tears lined the faces of many Freeburg players.