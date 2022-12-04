Althoff becomes seventh school in Gateway Metro Conference after exit from South Seven

Althoff can say goodbye to those long road trips.

Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, the Crusaders will join the Gateway Metro Conference, whose members already include Alton Marquette, Father McGivney (Glen Carbon), Bunker Hill, Christ Our Rock Lutheran (Centralia), Maryville Christian and Metro-East Lutheran (Edwardsville).

Marquette (420) is the largest school in the league, according to the Illinois High School Association website. It is followed by Althoff (326), Father McGivney (219), Bunker Hill (177), Metro-East Lutheran (176), Christ Our Rock Lutheran (119) and Maryville Christian (93).

Althoff has been a member of the South Seven Conference since 2000, along with Cahokia, Carbondale, Centralia, Marion and Mount Vernon. Round trips to Carbondale and Marion are over 200 miles via interstate, with Mount Vernon slightly closer at about 140 miles.

Bus rides to Centralia, a 125-mile round trip, will continue. Round trips to Bunker Hill (92) and Marquette (72 miles) are manageable, while Metro-East Lutheran (52), Father McGivney (46) and Maryville Christian (46) are much closer.

“The travel, obviously, is much better. That’s probably No. 1,” Althoff athletics director Kathy Wuller said. “The size of the schools are more our size. The competition is still going to be strong. It’s a competitive conference with the schools that we’ll be playing. We’re excited. Our teams are very happy about not having to travel so far.”

The Gateway Metro Conference is in its first year. The league offers boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, baseball and softball.

Althoff and Marquette are the only football-playing schools in the young conference. Bunker Hill is in a co-op with Staunton and Metro-East Lutheran plays eight-man football.

Althoff will be an independent in football, and Wuller said the Crusaders’ schedules for the next two years are set. Althoff has won three state titles in football, most recently in 1990.

“It really solidifies the conference in a lot of sports,” Father McGivney athletics director Jeff Oller said of Althoff entering the conference. “They’ve had a lot of success in all their programs. It’s great all-around. They were at the top of our list when we started the conference. This coincides with them leaving the South Seven. We want this conference to be around for a long time, and this is a big step toward that.”

Tuesday night road trips to Marion and Carbondale were especially challenging for Althoff student athletes and coaches.

“It was hard on the kids,” Wuller said. “You ask your kids to get on a bus and drive two hours or an hour and a half, whatever the case may be. Then you get home at 10, 11, sometimes midnight, depending on the sport. I think (other schools) probably feel the same way about competing against us. They don’t like to make the two-hour trips, either.

“Although I had a good relationship with all the (South Seven) ADs, and I’ll miss that, it’s just better for our school and the future of our school. It’s a win-win situation.”

Oller said the Gateway Metro Conference still has room to grow.

“We still have a couple of schools we’re targeting, but seven (schools) makes it pretty solid,” Oller said. “We’re playing each other twice in conference sports. That’s a solid schedule.”