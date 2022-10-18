Althoff, Columbia win to set up rematch in sectional final

BELLEVILLE — A rematch between the top two Class 1A boys soccer teams in southwestern Illinois will unfold at 7 p.m. Friday when Columbia meets Althoff in the championship game of the Althoff Sectional.

Both teams advanced in the semifinals Tuesday, with Columbia defeating Father McGivney 2-0 and the host Crusaders overwhelming Mater Dei 7-0. It will be the second meeting between Columbia and Althoff this season; Althoff defeated the Eagles 3-2 on Aug. 27 in Belleville.

“They’re a very physical team,” said Crusaders senior all-stater Jake Pollock, who scored three goals Tuesday to give him 26 this season. “But we’ve got some physical players, too. That’s our biggest challenge, plus (handling) their speed and being able to counter.

“There’s a new level we can reach each day. If we come out with energy, we’ll be all right. We’ve definitely improved since (Aug. 27).”

Pollock’s hat trick was his second of the season. Senior Dylan Ysursa, Ryan Myatt and Brody Bugger also scored goals, as did junior Hank Gomric.

Althoff (24-1), which placed second in the Class 1A state tournament last year, led 6-0 at halftime. When Pollock scored off a throw-in to make it 7-0 in the 46th minute, the remaining time was cut in half. Both teams substituted liberally down the stretch.

Mater Dei finished 6-12-4.

Crusaders coach Skip Birdsong likes Althoff’s chances in the postseason when Pollock and the rest of the attack are hitting on all cylinders as they did against the Knights.

“Jake played really well (Tuesday night),” Birdsong said. “He got the ball at his feet a lot and created. He had a great game. He did what Jake does.

“We’re on a bit of a mission. We have a tough one Friday against Columbia. They’re a very good team and they’ll be ready to go. There are no guarantees on Friday at all, and we know that. We’ll have to play our best to beat them. They’re good in the air and they’ve got some players up top that can finish and score. They knock the ball around well.”

The Eagles (17-6-1) had a difficult time shaking Father McGivney (15-8-2) in the first semifinal. It wasn’t until the 50th minute that Columbia took a 1-0 lead on a controversial penalty kick.

Eagles senior Danny Repp slipped around a Griffins defender in the box to create a one-on-one against senior goalie Sam Chouinard. Repp and Chouinard made contact, with Repp’s shot deflecting off Chouinard and rolling out of bounds.

Play was stopped, however, and the referee called a foul on Chouinard. Senior Cam Ellner finished the ensuing PK inside the right post.

“I thought that was a little up in the air. We were fortunate to get that PK,” Columbia coach Jamey Bridges said. “I talked to (the referee) and he said it was the extension of (Chouinard’s) leg afterwards that tripped him. I was surprised. I’ve had those work against us. It’s good when it works for us.”

Father McGivney lost 6-0 at Columbia on Aug. 22 but kept the game scoreless in the first half, despite having an 18 mph breeze in its face. A header by senior Daniel Gierer on a feed from junior Noah Garner in the final seconds of the first half was narrowly wide.

Ten minutes into the second half came the critical call against Chouinard.

“It is what it is, whether it’s right or wrong,” Father McGivney coach Matt McVicar said. “It took the wind out of our sails. It took the momentum out of the game. It’s very sad. Both teams battled and it came down to the guy in the middle. That’s not how it’s supposed to happen. It’s supposed to be the 22 guys that determine the outcome of the game.

“We’ve got to swallow it. Next season starts tomorrow.”

The Eagles added insurance in the 62nd minute as Repp dribbled deep into the left side of the box and crossed to senior Jack Steckler for a goal — Steckler’s 26th of the season.

“That was the killer,” McVicar said. “We were reeling from what happened before. But we had a very successful year. I’m proud of the boys and proud of the team.”

The Griffins played the final 10 minutes of the game with 10 players after sophomore defender Spencer Sundberg received a red card.

Columbia knows the challenge it faces with Althoff next on its agenda.

“To get to this point, I’m happy for the guys,” Bridges said. “We don’t want to be done, but to get to this opportunity to play (Friday), we’re excited about it.